BC-US--AP Entertainment Advisory-Oscar Enterprise, US

The AP is running a full slate of enterprise stories keyed to the Academy Awards on Feb. 26.

— OSCARS-LA LA LAND BACKLASH —No film this Oscar season has sparked as much of an opinion clash as that toe-tapping musical about showbiz dreamers, "La La Land." Damien Chazelle's earnest and joyful film may be the front runner at the Oscars, with a record-tying 14 nominations. But despite — or perhaps because of — its popularity, it has also emerged as the most divisive nominee this year. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: Tuesday, 800 words, photos.

— HIDDEN FIGURES SCREENWRITER — Oscar-nominated "Hidden Figures" screenwriter Allison Schroeder separates fact from a little fun fiction in the inspirational film of the season. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMNG: Tuesday, 700 words, photos.

— ISABELLE HUPPERT — A profile of the best actress nominee for "Elle," arguably one of the most demanding roles of the season. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: Wednesday, 800 words, photos.

— LA LA LAND COMPOSER — A conversation with "La La Land" composer Justin Hurwitz, whose "City of Stars," ''The Fools Who Dream" and original score are all Oscar nominees this year. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: Wednesday, 700 words, photos.

— OSCARS-POLITICS — The nation's culture wars inspired by President Trump and energized by Meryl Streep and other Hollywood stars could be this year's big distraction at the Oscars. Will acceptance speeches become bully pulpits? Will conservatives boycott the show? And will the film academy try and steer host Jimmy Kimmel and presenters away from politics? By Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen. UPCOMING: Thursday, 800 words, photos, video.

—OSCARS-POLITICS-MOMENTS — Past situations where politics and other non-movie issues intersected with the Oscars.

— PARKER-AFFLECK — Casey Affleck is a leading candidate for the best actor Oscar, yet a controversy swirls around him for settling past sexual harassment allegations. Some are questioning why he hasn't gotten the treatment of Nate Parker, whose Oscar chances plummeted after it was revealed he was once accused of rape and the victim later committed suicide. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: Friday, 900 words, photos.

— DOCUMENTARIES — If you're looking for the most vibrant corner of the Oscars, look no further than that once musty and staid category: best feature-length documentary. Nowhere else do you find such a variety of form, of perspective and of storyteller. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: Feb. 8, photos.

— YOUNG AUTEURS — "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins is a young and inventive director who has become a sensation off of a small-budget movie. Where does he go from here? What does success look like? Others, like Ava Duvernay, have gone out to do big-budget movies, but is that success? By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: Feb. 2, photos.

— I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO — One of the surest ways to see the power and relevance of James Baldwin's words today would be to look at some of the signs of recent protesters; or you could see Raoul Peck's urgent and clarion documentary "I Am Not Your Negro." By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: Feb. 1, photos.

— TRAVEL-OSCARS-PLACES — A look at some of the places featured in this year's Oscar-nominated movies, including the Los Angeles of "La-La Land," the Pittsburgh of "Fences" and the "Moonlight" of Miami. By Beth Harpaz. SENT: Jan. 24, photos.

— STREAMING GOLD — The increasing role of streaming in Hollywood's awards ritual rooted in a theatrical culture. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: Jan. 19, photos.

— TONI ERDMANN — Since its rollicking debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Maren Ade's "Toni Erdmann" has been the unlikely rock star of the international film festival scene. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: Dec. 27, photos.

