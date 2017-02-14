BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, Feb. 14

TODAY

Express Scripts and Molson Coors report their fourth-quarter earnings. The Labor Department reports its producer price index for January.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Allergan hot for Zeltiq

Zeltiq Aesthetics' shares surged on news it's being bought by Botox maker Allergan for about $2.5 billion.

CENTERPIECE

Cookie fight

A battle is breaking out in the biscuit aisle, as Oreo maker Mondelez loses U.S. market share amid heightened competition

STORY STOCKS

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA)

Zeltiq Aesthetics (ZLTQ)

ON Semiconductor (ON)

Chemours (CC)

SVB Financial (SIVB)

US Steel (X)

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Hain Celestial (HAIN)

FUND FOCUS

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth (MIGFX)

This fund "has struggled relative to its benchmark" in the post-crisis bull market, but investors can expect it hold up better than peers in down markets. It earns a "Bronze" rating.

