Polish PM to remain in hospital a few more days after crash

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's government spokesman says Prime Minister Beata Szydlo will remain hospitalized for several more days as she recovers from a car accident and will not attend her weekly Cabinet meeting Tuesday.

Szydlo was in a crash Friday evening in the southern Polish town of Oswiecim, her hometown.

She told state TV Sunday she was injured by her seat belt when the car she was traveling in hit a tree as it swerved to avoid a small car. She is being treated in a military hospital in Warsaw.

Prosecutors say the driver of the small car, a young man, has admitted causing the accident.

Government spokesman Rafal Bochenek said Monday that Szydlo has been meeting with government members and signing documents from the hospital but must remain there several more days.