Tour bus crash on Freeway No. 5 kills 28

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A tour bus flipped over as it was heading southbound on Freeway No. 5 at approximately 9 pm, killing 28 passengers and injuring 16, none of whom are believed to be Chinese tourists at the time of writing .

According to a preliminary investigation by highway police, the tour bus was on its way from a visit to the Wuling Farm (武陵農場) to view cherry blossoms when the bus suddenly flipped over a concrete barrier as it was apparently making a sharp turn around a bend and became wedged upside down in a ditch.

Highway police said according to a preliminary investigation, the tour bus was leased by a travel agency headquartered in Taipei's Datong District, Chongqing North Road Section 1, and is believed to have had 44 people on board, including the driver and tour guide.

Police said that 17 bodies have been recovered thus far showing no signs of life, and as rescue efforts are still underway, the northbound Shihting ramp of Freeway No. 5 is closed to all traffic. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

According to initial police reports, the bus was returning from a tour package that included a visit to view the cherry blossoms and salmon at Wulin Farm, sampling Wulin tea, and crossing a hanging bridge. As this was a short day trip which included the bus fare, insurance, and food for NT$1,100, it is believed the passengers were likely locals as opposed to foreign tourists.