Iraqi Christians protest in Beirut, demanding resettlement

By  Associated Press
2017/02/13 22:08

BEIRUT (AP) — Dozens of Iraqi Christians have marched outside the U.N. regional headquarters in Beirut, demanding the speeding up of their resettlement process.

Thousands of Iraqi Christians have fled the fighting in their country to seek refuge in religiously-mixed Lebanon. Many of them are waiting for resettlement in a third country.

Some 200 Iraqis took part in Monday's march. One banner said: "The future of our children is wasted."

There are no official statistics of Iraqi refugees in Lebanon but their number is believed to be in the tens of thousands. They include large numbers of Iraqi Christians who believe they will find safety among Lebanon's Christian communities.

U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, which seeks to restrict citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, includes Iraq.