Restaurant Brands' profit beats as company adds stores

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Restaurant Brands International reported a better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter as it expanded the number of Burger King and Tim Hortons locations around the world and reaped in higher sales.

At established locations, the company said Tim Hortons sales edged up 0.2 percent globally. Burger King's sales rose 2.8 percent, including 1.8 percent in the U.S. and Canada.

The company opened 495 Burger King locations globally during the last three months of 2016, ending the year with 15,738 stores. For Tim Hortons, it added 121 stores for a total of 4,613. Restaurant Brands has said that it sees potential for expansion for its chains outside their home markets, and has struck franchising deals with local operators to do so.

For the period ended Dec. 31, Restaurant Brands earned $185.9 million, or 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 44 cents per share. That was two cents more than Wall Street expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Total revenue was $1.11 billion in the period.

Restaurant Brands shares have climbed nearly 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 69 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QSR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QSR

