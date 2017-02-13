BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

KOREAS-TENSIONS — The United States, Japan and South Korea request urgent diplomatic talks at the United Nations over North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, with Seoul condemning what it called "serious military and security threats" and predicting more such tests. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 1,320 words, photos. With KOREAS-TENSIONS-THE LATEST.

NKOREA-MISSILE TEST — Beyond the usual, lofty propaganda, North Korea's test of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile contains an important, potentially worrying development. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 920 words, photos.

CHINA-NORTH KOREA — China, facing criticism that it is not doing enough to pressure North Korea to drop its nuclear program, says the root cause of North Korean missile launches is Pyongyang's friction with the United States and South Korea. By Louise Watt. SENT: 580 words.

NKOREA-SANCTIONS — With just one year to go before South Korea hosts the Winter Olympics, North Korea's Olympic committee lashes out against sanctions over its nuclear and long-range missile programs, claiming they are aimed at hurting the North's efforts to compete in international sports events. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korean prosecutors again summon Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong for questioning over bribery allegations, less than a month after a Seoul court rejected their request for his arrest. Samsung is suspected of providing tens of millions of dollars in money and favors to President Park Geun-hye and her jailed friend Choi Soon-sil in exchange for government support of a merger deal between two Samsung affiliates in 2015. SENT: 320 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-WILDFIRES — Several homes are destroyed and two firefighters injured by huge wildfires that tore across Australia's most populous state over the weekend. SENT: 200 words, photos.

TURKMENISTAN-ELECTION — Turkmenistan's president wins re-election in a widely anticipated landslide victory. By Alexander Vershinin. SENT: 250 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-AFGHAN REFUGEES — In a scathing indictment of Pakistan's treatment of Afghan refugees, a human rights group charges that the country is forcing hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees back to their homeland, which is still beset by war and crushing poverty. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 870 words, photos.

PAKISTAN — Pakistan's military says a roadside bomb attack has killed three paramilitary soldiers in the South Waziristan tribal region near the Afghan border. SENT: 150 words.

TAIWAN-COLD SPELL — Taiwanese officials and media reports blame a cold spell for the deaths of more than 150 people, most of them elderly and sick, over the past several days. By Ralph Jennings. SENT: 290 words, photos.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH — Unlike previous close encounters between U.S. and Chinese military aircraft, an incident last week near the hotly contested Scarborough Shoal appears to be unintentional, highlighting risks in an increasingly militarized region. By Hrvoje Hranjski. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

CHINA-BIRD FLU — Several Chinese cities shut down their poultry markets in the wake of a bird flu outbreak that has killed at least two dozen people this year across China. SENT: 270 words, photos.

JAPAN-US-TIBET — The prime minister of the self-declared Tibetan government-in-exile says he has high expectations for President Donald Trump to support dialogue between the Tibetans and Beijing, as Trump's predecessors have. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 250 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-ROHINGYA — A Malaysian aid ship heads to a Bangladeshi port bringing relief goods for some of the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who've fled Myanmar. SENT: 250 words.

PHILIPPINES-LONG DISTANCE LOVE — Filipinos in Germany may be far from home, but their loved ones are near to their hearts on Valentine's Day. SENT: 200 words.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA-PHOTO GALLERY — SENT: 230 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global stock markets rise after Wall Street hit a new high and a meeting between President Donald Trump and Japan's prime minister appeared to soothe tensions over trade and currency. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 690 words, photos.

JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan's economy expanded at a steadily slowing pace in 2016, though a modest recovery in exports helped offset sluggish spending by households and businesses. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 490 words, photos.

INDIA-ICONIC AMBASSADOR — French car manufacturer Peugeot has bought India's most iconic car brand from its maker Hindustan Motors in a deal that signifies the passing of an era in India's motoring history. By Nirmala George. SENT: 370 words, photos.

CHINA-AUTO SALES — China's auto sales shrank in January following a sales tax increase, an industry group reports. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 380 words, photos.

