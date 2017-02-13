Gartner estimates almost 3 million personal and commercial drones to be shipped in 2017

An information technology research company estimated in a recent report that almost three million drones will be produced in 2017, 39 percent more than in 2016.

Drones' popularity in the civil markets (personal and commercial) has not diminished even though these markets have been wading through regulation by various governments, according to Gartner, Inc. The overall drone market will see substantial growth, but the dynamics of the personal and commercial submarkets are very different, Gartner analysts said.

As an affordable extension of consumers' smartphones for taking photographs and selfies and for other entertainment options, Gartner expects personal drones to continue increasing in popularity. "They can fly a short distance and time, typically no more than 5,000 meters and for one hour, with flight height constrained to within 500 meters. They weigh less than 2 kilograms and are priced less than US$5,000,” the report says.

The market size for commercial drones is much smaller, with a significantly higher average selling price in comparison with personal drones, according to the report. With more countries solidifying their drone regulations, the market is beginning to stabilize, and companies are now buying drones to test and deploy in nearly every industry. “Commercial drones normally have a higher payload, longer flight times, and redundant sensors and flight controllers to make them safer. They are more specialized to a function, such as mapping, delivery or industrial inspection, so prices vary according to these requirements,” the report says.

"The commercial and personal drone markets are increasingly overlapping, as lower-priced personal devices are being used for commercial ventures," said Gerald Van Hoy, senior research analyst at Gartner. Recent technological advances blur the lines, allowing personal drones to be used in many special-purpose applications such as surveillance, 3D mapping and modeling, the analyst adds.