China blames US, South Korea for North Korea missile launch

BEIJING (AP) — China says the root cause of North Korea's nuclear missile development is friction between it and the United States and South Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Beijing of not exerting enough pressure on its Communist neighbor to get it to abandon its nuclear program.

In China's first official comments since North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing Monday that Beijing opposed the test, banned by the U.N. Security Council.

Geng urged all sides to refrain from provocative actions and said China will continue to participate in a constructive and responsible way.

He added that China has long encouraged Seoul and Washington to have a dialogue with North Korea.