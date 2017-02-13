Ways to spend Valentine's Day in Taipei

Taipei (Taiwan News)-Valentine's Day can be costly to celebrate for people with demanding significant others, but here are some ideas to spend the holiday that will not cost an arm and a leg in Taipei.

The night view of the iconic Taipei 101 in Taiwan.

Cheap thrills for Valentines

A corny option is treating your date to watch the kinky romance sequel "Fifty Shades Darker" this Valentine's, the movie has been showing in theaters since Feb. 10, 2017 in Taiwan.

Couples that decide to watch movies in Gold Class theaters at Vieshow Cinemas this Valentines, and upload photos taken in front of preserved flower decorations onto the cinema's website are eligible to a lucky draw that features prizes including portable chargers and Centurion Jolie Kits.

A more romantic option would be to go flower watching at Yangmingshan National Park in Taipei in the afternoon, where camellia flowers are currently in full bloom.

For a perfect scenic night view of Taipei City and the iconic landmark Taipei 101, hike up to the top of Xiangshan Mountain.

Taking a late night ride on the Maokong gondola followed by a cup of tea at a nearby café around the area can also be a great way to spend Valentine's Day.

European fusion style restaurant Mume's special Valentine dish for 2017. (Photo courtesy of Mume)

Ideal restaurants for romantic dates

Mume, a modern European restaurant that offers fusion style cuisine topped the recommended restaurant list on Foursquare for couples to celebrate special events.

Located in Dan'an District in Taipei, the restaurant only offers online bookings either through its official website or "book a table" feature on its Facebook page. So book early if you want to grab a table with your sweetheart.

Orange Shabu, a hot pot restaurant located in the same district in Taipei, is also a popular venue for many foreigners in Taipei. The restaurant is best known for its seafood hot pot.

For a vintage vibe and a quiet place to chat, Rufous Coffee in the Daan District offers some of the best lattes and deserts in town.

A Regent Taipei hotel staff climbs out of a BMW Gran4Coupe holding a bouquet of roses and waving to photographers. (Photo courtesy of Regent Hotel)

Special hotel Valentine packages in Taipei

For those with a higher budget and willing to splurge on Valentines, the The Palais de Chine Hotel has teamed up with century-old Japanese jewelry company Mikimoto to launch two limited Valentines packages "precious one" and "sweetheart".

Only five "precious one" packages will be available from Feb. 12-28, 2017, where food consumed and gifts sent to loved ones will be themed around Mikimoto's famous pearls.

For the price of NT$19,241, people that purchase the package will need to place a Mikimoto pearl necklace around their significant other’s neck, and have the opportunity to dine specially prepared pearl dishes at the hotel's La Rotisseire restaurant.

One of the best bargains that will help couples save up from celebrating two Valentine's in Taiwan is the 2017 Valentine's Day Room Package being offered by Regent Taipei in collaboration with Silks Place Tainan.

For those that stay in the Regent Taipei for one night between Feb. 10-16, 2017, they can stay at Silks Place Tainan during the upcoming Chinese Valentine's period from Aug. 24-30 this year at a discounted price of NT$9,999 with an additional 10 percent service charge.

The package includes a two day and one night stay at a Regent Taipei Deluxe Room with the choice of Brasserie buffet breakfast or American breakfast served by room service. The duration of the accommodation is the same for the Silks Place Tainan Deluxe, which includes a Robin's buffet breakfast and house red wine.

Consumers in the Taipei region that buy this package will be offered a complimentary chauffeur service and be transported to the hotel in a stylish BMW Gran4Coupe.

Have fun without overspending this Valentines by picking the best option for yourself.