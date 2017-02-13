Photo of the Day: World of frost and ice on Hehuanshan

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- A strong cold front hit Taiwan last weekend, sending the mercury down to freezing point. Hehuanshan (Hehuan Mountain, 合歡山), a popular mountain resort on the border of Nantou and Hualien counties in central Taiwan, has turned into an image of frost and ice after the temperature dropped to minus 4.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.

Besides Hehuanshan, the strong cold wave also brought snowfall to high mountains such as Hsuehshan (雪山) and Taiping Mountain (太平山). Icicles were also found hanging from a mountain wall in Hualien County.