Protests calling for concrete no-nuke policy to take place on March 11 in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--A civil anti-nuclear organization in Taiwan announced Monday that protests will simultaneously take place in three cities in Taiwan on March 11 to call on the government to lay out concrete plans and agenda to abolish nuclear power generation.

The National Nuclear Abolition Action Platform (NNAAP), organizer of the protest, said the protest will be staged in Taipei City in northern Taiwan, Kaohsiung City in southern Taiwan and Taitung City in eastern Taiwan at the same time.

Even though the new government, which has been in power for nine months, has promised to completely eliminate nuclear power in Taiwan by 2025, the government has been dragging its feet on the issues of decommissioning of old nuclear power plants, nuclear waste disposal, and exploitation of renewable energy, the NNAAP said in a press conference on Monday in front of the Office of the President in Taipei.

The organizer said the protests will call on the government to carry out its promise of a nuclear-free homeland by 2025 and put forward concrete plans and agenda towards that end.

The NNAAP urged the public to participate in the protests to show people’s determination to monitor government’s progress in carrying out its nuclear abolition policies.

The organizer said the 311 protest will be staged simultaneously at the three places-- Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei, the Labor Park square in Kaohsiung, and the Tiehua pedestrian area in Taitung.

Meanwhile, according to a report published on Monday by Chinese-language United Daily News, Taiwan Power Company (Taipower), the sole operator of the nation's power transmission and distribution grid, has planned to store 5,000 tons of uranium as well as all existing and future nuclear waste, which is estimated at 600,000 barrels in total including the 100,000 barrels that have been stored in the offshore island of Lanyu (Orchid Island) for 35 years, on four uninhabited offshore islands.

The four islands are under the administration of Keelung City, Kinmen County, Lienching County and Penghu County, respectively, the report said.

However, Taipower did not confirm the report and said that it hopes the selection of nuclear waste storage sites can be taken over by the central government’s National Council for Sustainable Development and carried out through open discussions in a transparent process.