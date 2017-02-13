Taipei councilor expelled from party over domestic abuse scandal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taipei City Councilor Tung Chung-yen (童仲彥) has been removed from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), after he was accused of domestic violence by his wife last month.

Tung has been accused of domestic abuse by his wife, Lee Hsiu-huan, who told the press that he had beaten her more than 50 times over six years.

In January, media published reports that Tung had once beaten her so badly that she remained unconscious for three days. The press also published photos of Lee with black eyes and bruises on her face.

DPP’s Central Review Committee on Monday announced the unanimous decision, which had been made merely five minutes into the discussion, according to DPP Legislator Chiu Yi-ying.

Days after the news broke out, Tung held a press conference and announced his decision to quit the party, while acknowledging that there had been some “pushing and shoving,” with his wife.

He apologized to his wife and the public for his behavior and said he will quit the party immediately.

In view of the disciplinary regulations, the expelled party member loses the backing of the party and will not be allowed to rejoin the party for five years.

Tung responded to the decision earlier by stating that he deeply regrets his actions, and will accept wholeheartedly whatever decision comes from the DPP.