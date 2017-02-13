Bangladesh 5 wickets down on final day against India

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Bangladesh reached 202-5 at lunch on day five of the one-off test against India in Hyderabad on Monday.

The tourists, chasing an improbable 459-run target, need another 257 runs for victory while India required another 5 wickets, with 58 overs left in the day.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 388 in their first innings, prompting India to declare at 159-4 in their second innings to set up the chase.

At lunch, Mahmudullah was unbeaten on 58 runs, while Sabbir Rahman was 18 not out after the pair added 40 runs for the sixth wicket.

Resuming on 103-3, Bangladesh got off to a poor start when Shakib Al Hasan was caught at short leg off Ravindra Jadeja for 22 in the third over of the morning.

First-innings' centurion Mushfiqur Rahim then departed for 23 when he was caught at mid-off from the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin, leaving Mahmudullah and Rahman to continue.