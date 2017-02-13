Taiwanese tourist killed in car crash in Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A Taiwanese tourist died and two others injured in a car accident in Kyushu, Japan on Saturday, the officials from Taiwan’s Representative Office in Japan’s Kukuoka confirmed Monday.

The person killed in the crash has been identified as a 27-year-old graduate student surnamed Hsu, who succumbed to her injuries the next day around noon in a hospital.

The other two with minor injuries were also taken to the hospital nearby.

According to the officials, a total of four people were in the car while on their way to Kagoshima, a seaside city on Japan's Kyushu Island, when the accident happened.

The car, driven by a female driver surnamed Yang, hit a roadside concrete barrier as it took a turn on Saturday evening, injuring the three passengers and with one of them in critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital the next day.

The local authorities have arrested the driver on charges of negligent homicide.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) Spokeswoman Eleanor Wang said Monday that Taiwan’s Representative Office in Kukuoka is providing all possible assistance to the families affected by the accident, who have arrived in Japan a day after the crash.