BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

KOREA-TENSIONS — In an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump, North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in its first such test of the year. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH - Unlike previous close encounters between U.S. and Chinese military aircraft, the latest incident last week near the hotly contested Scarborough Shoal appears to be unintentional, highlighting risks in an increasingly militarized region. By Hrvoje Hranjski. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

PAKISTAN — In a scathing indictment of Pakistan's treatment of Afghan refugees, a human rights group charged Monday that the country is forcing hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees back to their homeland, which is still beset by war and crushing poverty. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 870 words, photos.

CHINA-BIRD FLU — Several Chinese cities are shutting down their poultry markets in the wake of a bird flu outbreak that has killed at least two dozen people this year across China. SENT: 130 words.

AUSTRALIA-WILDFIRES - Officials say several homes have been destroyed by huge wildfires that tore across Australia's most populous state over the weekend. SENT: 150 words, photos.

JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan's economy expanded at a slightly slower than expected 1.0 percent annual pace in 2016, helped by an uptick in exports, the Cabinet office reported Monday. SENT: 250 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS - Asian stock markets gained Monday after Wall Street hit a record high and U.S. President Donald Trump helped to reassure investors by appearing to reduce tensions with Beijing and Tokyo. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 600 words, photos.

