Taiwan cold spell death toll rises to 64 over weekend

Taipei (Taiwan News)—Suspected fatalities caused by a cold blast in Taiwan starting from Feb. 9, 2017 rose over last weekend to a total tally of 64 deaths, reported Apple Daily.

New Taipei City reported the highest number of cold weather victims with 13 cases, followed by Taipei City's 12 cases, according to statistics compiled by fire departments throughout Taiwan.

In central Taiwan, Taichung City had the most number of cold wave casualties with 11 deaths. Taichung City Fire Bureau officials noted cardiovascular and cerebrovascular attacks caused by sharp drop in temperatures was the main cause of deaths in these cases.

Most of the deceased were in the 70-90 year-old age bracket, but the cold snap may have sent a young girl into critical condition.

An eight-year-old girl with a congenital brain disorder residing in New Taipei City was found unresponsive and no longer breathing by her mother at 3:00 AM last Saturday.

The girl was immediately sent to a hospital, where doctors are still trying to revive her. It remains uncertain whether the cold conditions were the direct cause of her critical condition.`

Taipei City Fire Bureau officials reminded the public to exercise caution when using electric heating devices during the cold wave, and to keep devices far away from beds, blankets and other flammable objects.

When using indoor water heaters and gas stoves under cold weather conditions, people should keep windows ajar to ensure a steady airflow in the room to prevent accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, officials added.

Temperatures throughout Taiwan dropped to the lowest levels last Friday night, with Tamshui District in northern New Taipei City recording 6.7 degrees Celsius. The mercury on Taiwan’s highest mountain Yushan also dipped to a low of 7.5 degrees Celsius. Average temperatures in Taiwan last weekend ranged between 9-10 degrees Celsius.

The Central Weather Bureau forecasts the cold spell will weaken starting Monday, and temperatures will gradually rise this week, reported CNA.

The bureau warned daytime and nighttime temperature differences in central and southern Taiwan can reach more than 10 degrees Celsius this week, as the weather turns from cloudy to sunny.

Compared to last weekend, the lowest temperatures in the country rose slightly to 11.3 degrees Celsius in Chiayi County, and 11.8 degrees Celsius in Taichung and Tainan cities.

The highest daytime temperatures in New Taipei City, Taipei City, Yilan and Hualien Counties will be at the lower range of 17 to 19 degrees Celsius, but temperatures are projected to reach above 20 degrees in central and southern Taiwan.

The bureau forecast daytime temperatures in central and southern Taiwan, to reach 22-23 degrees Celsius and 24-25 degrees Celsius, respectively.