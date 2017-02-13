Foreign workers form 'One Billion Rising' dance flash mob in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Dozens of migrant workers from the Philippines and Indonesia gathered in front of Taipei Main Station and Won-Won Shopping Center (金萬萬名店城), also known as "the Little Philippines," to stage flash mob dance performances on Sunday to show solidarity with the "One Billion Rising" (OBR) campaign.

The flash mob was held by Migrante Taiwan in cooperation with Serve the People Association (SPA) and Asosiasi Tenaga Kerja Indonesia Taiwan (ATKI-Taiwan) as part of their active participation in the global dance campaign called One Billion Rising for Revolution.

Founded in 2012 by Eve Ensler, a feminist best known for her play The Vagina Monologues, as part of the V-Day Movement, the One Billion Rising campaign was started to end rape and sexual violence against women, and by 2015 over 200 countries had begun participating in the annual event. The term "one billion" refers to the UN estimate that one in three of the world's women will be raped or beaten in their lifetime, the equivalent to one billion people.



(Photo from Gilda Cabongbong Banugan Facebook page)

According the OBR website, the reason why they dance is "to express joy and community and to celebrate the fact that we have not been defeated by this violence."

The organizers of this year's event in Taiwan told the media that they have six demands: Protect the basic rights of migrant workers, to no longer be exploited by agents or employers, prohibit agency fees, raise the minimum monthly salary to NT$19,000 (US$612) while at least being allowed one day off per week, protect the basic human rights of female migrant workers in Taiwan, and that the government take concrete action to protect workers from trafficking and discrimination.

They complained that migrant workers are required to pay expensive broker fees, are threatened by brokers if they ask for refunds, and many foreign caregivers work 24 hours a day, but often only get one day off per month. According to Migrante International's Taiwan Chapter, foreign caregivers are not entitled to the rights and protections stipulated in the Labor Standard Act, and many work without a break all year round.



Migrante Taiwan leader Gilda Cabongbong Banugan speaks at OBR event (CNA Photo)

Wang Ying-dah (汪英達), director of the Taoyuan Service the People Association, told CNA that foreign caregivers in Taiwan are predominantly women, live with their employer and "quite a few of them had been sexually harassed, or even abused by their employer."

The organizers called on the migrant workers and caregivers participating in the flash mob to use the dance campaign to increase their determination in the fight against exploitation, create a spectacular performance, restore dignity, and generate new hope.