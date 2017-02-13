Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei Welcomes award-winning bartender at Marco Polo Lounge

In celebrating the arrival of a new year, Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei has specially invited the award-winning bartender, Daniele Dalla Pola, named one of the world’s greatest tropical mixologists, to showcase a series of masterpiece cocktails at Marco Polo Lounge nightly from 8:30 on February 11, 14, 15 and 17, 2017.

Daniele is Italian born and has become a masterclass mixologist after spending most of his early career in various famous bars in Miami, where he built up his knowledge and techniques for his bartending journey. He can sense the guest’s state of mind, and design a matching cocktail based on the guest’s mood; hence, he has been given the title “Tiki Master”. Inspired by the Polynesian symbols and mythology, Daniele has pursued his career towards the indigenous and tropical so-called Tiki cocktails.

Daniele has received various awards during his bartender career, including the “ Best Cocktail” from Miami News Time magazine in 1997. Most importantly, he was named world champion at the 42nd Edition of the "Below Cocktail World Cup - New Zealand" for his masterpiece cocktail called "Elisir D'Amore".

Cocktail lovers must not miss out on what Daniele has to offer and indulge in a tropical paradise. A cocktail paradise beyond what you have ever experience before is soon to be on stage, experience the tantalizing tropical cocktails from the World Champion bartender for a limited time only.