WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

MANCHESTER, England — Soccer's greatest fairytale is having the gloomiest of sequels. Leicester, which enchanted the sporting world by winning the Premier League last season, plunged closer to the relegation zone after losing 2-0 at Swansea on Sunday. Runaway leader Chelsea dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Burnley. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 630 words, photos. With separates on Sunday's two games.

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Roger Federer picked a good day for a front-row seat to his first ski races. Switzerland's most famous resident came to St. Moritz on Sunday for a world championships double-header in marquee downhill races. SENT: 700 words, photos. With separates on men's and women's races.

PEBBLE BEACH, California — Jordan Spieth kept it simple Sunday and won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the ninth PGA Tour title of his young career. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SAINT-DENIS, France — This time, France had a happy ending. Flyhalf Camille Lopez's two late penalties finished off Scotland 22-16 in a hard-fought Six Nations match on Sunday, a week after France succumbed to a demoralizing late try in a 19-16 loss in England. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 660 words, photos.

HYDERABAD, India — Bangladesh will start Monday on 103-3 in its second innings in the one-off test against India in Hyderabad. The tourists, chasing an improbable 459-run target, need another 356 runs for victory or must hold out for a final day. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 650 words, photos. Will be updated with Monday's play.

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Manchester City goes for a win at Bournemouth on Monday that would lift Pep Guardiola's team into second place in the Premier League and within eight points of Chelsea. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

BURNLEY, England — Premier League leader Chelsea dropped points for only the third time since September after getting pegged back by dogged Burnley in a 1-1 draw at a snowy Turf Moor on Sunday. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SWANSEA, Wales — Leicester's title defense in the Premier League sunk to a new low on Sunday when the slumping champions lost 2-0 to Swansea for a fifth straight defeat. SENT: 480 words, photos.

MADRID — Sevilla showed it remains a strong title contender in the Spanish league, ending Las Palmas' 15-game unbeaten streak at home with a late 1-0 victory on Sunday to stay close to leader Real Madrid and second-placed Barcelona. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 700 words.

ROME — It seemed appropriate that Gonzalo Higuain and Gianluigi Buffon stood out on a night for legends. After Italy's all-time leading scorer Luigi Riva was honored before kickoff with the country's highest sports honor, Higuain scored twice and Buffon preserved a clean sheet with a spectacular save as Serie A leader Juventus won 2-0 at 10-man Cagliari on Sunday. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 730 words, photos.

BERLIN — Daniel Didavi struck for Wolfsburg to come from behind and beat Hoffenheim 2-1, denying the visitors the chance to go third in the Bundesliga on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 370 words, photo.

PARIS — With its two best strikers off the field, Nice hit back from 2-0 down with second-half goals to force a 2-2 draw at Rennes in the French league on Sunday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 590 words.

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — There is a new downhill queen of the ski slopes. For now. Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia is the new world champion in downhill while Lindsey Vonn took bronze trying to regain her title in another season disrupted by injuries as she targets the 2018 Olympics. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 540 words, photos.

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Host nation Switzerland got the world championships gold medal it most wanted when Beat Feuz won the downhill Sunday. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 490 words, photos.

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Barbora Strycova sent defending champion Czech Republic to the semifinals of the Fed Cup with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Lara Arruabarrena of Spain in the second reverse singles match on Sunday. SENT: 320 words, photos.

KAANAPALI, Hawaii — CoCo Vandeweghe won the final 10 games to beat Germany's Andrea Petkovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 on Sunday and give the United States an insurmountable 3-0 advantage in their Fed Cup quarterfinal match. By Robert Collias. SENT: 200 words.

MINSK, Belarus — With or without Victoria Azarenka, Belarus can still succeed on the tennis court, beating the Netherlands 4-1 in the Fed Cup first round. SENT: 150 words.

MONTPELLIER, France — Teenage Alexander Zverev beat two-time defending champion Richard Gasquet 7-6 (4), 6-3 to win the Open Sud de France on Sunday and clinch his second career title. SENT: 270 words.

VIRGINIA WATER, England — The European Tour has added a new six-hole team event to the schedule as part of its aggressive move to introduce innovative formats and broaden the appeal of the sport. SENT: 290 words.

BOCA RATON, Florida — Scott McCarron eagled the par-5 18th hole Sunday to win the Allianz Championship for his third PGA Champions Tour victory in his last 17 starts. SENT: 220 words.

JERUSALEM — An American professional football player has pulled out of a sponsored trip to Israel, accusing its government of trying to use him for PR purposes and citing sympathy for the Palestinians. By Josef Federman. SENT: 390 words, photos.

BOSTON — Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is going on trial again for murder — this time for the 2012 fatal shootings of two men outside a Boston nightclub. A guide to the trial and key background about the case. By Denise Lavoie. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SAO PAULO — Former Syracuse University and Boston Celtics center Fab Melo has died in his native Brazil, military police said Sunday. He was 26. SENT: 300 words, photo.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets had high hopes of playing their two young centers side by side this season. It was an experiment that never quite panned out, making Jusuf Nurkic expendable. By Pat Graha,. SENT: 430 words, photos.

— BIA--BIATHLON WORLDS — Fourcade, Dahlmeier defend biathlon world titles in pursuit. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— SKE--UHLAENDER'S WAIT — Uhlaender still waiting to see if she's a Sochi medalist. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 720 words, photos.

— OLY--2026 OLYMPICS-SWISS BID — Voters reject 2026 Olympic bid for St. Moritz, Davos. SENT: 130 words, photo.

— SPD--SHORT TRACK WORLD CUP — Netherlands, South Korea win short-track relay titles. SENT: 150 words.

