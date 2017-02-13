Scott McCarron eagles 18th to win PGA Tour Champions event

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Scott McCarron eagled the par-5 18th hole Sunday to win the Allianz Championship for his third PGA Champions Tour victory in his last 17 starts.

The 51-year-old McCarron hit a 6-iron shot from 178 yards to 8 feet to set up the eagle, his second of the day. He closed with a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Kenny Perry and Carlos Franco.

McCarron finished at 17-under 199 on The Old Course at Broken Sound. He opened with consecutive 66s to take a share of the lead into the final round.

The former UCLA player won the Principal Charity Classic in June in Iowa for his first senior title, and took the Dominion Charity Classic in November in Virginia. He won three times on the PGA Tour.

Franco shot a 65, and Perry had a 66, with each making birdie on 18.

Paul Broadhurst (64) and Doug Garwood (69) were 15 under.

Fred Couples had a 69 to tie for sixth at 14 under. The event was his first in Florida since the 2006 Honda Classic. Fellow Hall of Famer Colin Montgomerie also was 14 under after a 66.

Bernhard Langer tied for 37th at 7 under, following two 71s with a 67. The 59-year-old German star won the opener in Hawaii for his 30th career victory on the tour.

Winning Ryder Cup captains Jose Maria Olazabal (72) and Paul McGinley (69) tied for 41st at 6 under in their senior debuts.