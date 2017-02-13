  1. Home
BC-SOC--Italian Summaries

By  Associated Press
2017/02/13 06:29
Sunday Summaries from Italian football (home teams listed first):

Italy Serie A
Crotone 0, Roma 2

Roma: Radja Nainggolan (40), Edin Dzeko (77).

Halftime: 0-1.

Inter Milan 2, Empoli 0

Inter Milan: Eder (14), Antonio Candreva (54).

Halftime: 1-0.

Palermo 1, Atalanta 3

Palermo: Ivaylo Chochev (41).

Atalanta: Andrea Conti (19), Alejandro Gomez (26), Bryan Cristante (78).

Halftime: 1-2.

Sassuolo 1, Chievo 3

Sassuolo: Alessandro Matri (24).

Chievo: Roberto Inglese (39, 56, 67).

Halftime: 1-1.

Turin 5, Pescara 3

Turin: Iago Falque (2), Arlind Ajeti (9), Andrea Belotti (15, 61), Adem Ljajic (53).

Pescara: Arlind Ajeti (73, og.), Ahmad Benali (75, 83).

Halftime: 3-0.

Sampdoria 3, Bologna 1

Sampdoria: Luis Muriel (82, pen.), Patrik Schick (83), Ibrahima Mbaye (88, og.).

Bologna: Blerim Dzemaili (18).

Halftime: 0-1.

Cagliari 0, Juventus 2

Juventus: Gonzalo Higuain (37, 47).

Halftime: 0-1.

Italy Serie B
Ternana Calcio 0, Perugia 1

Perugia: Francesco Nicastro (75).

Halftime: 0-0.