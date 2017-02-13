BC-SOC--Italian Summaries

Sunday Summaries from Italian football (home teams listed first):
|Crotone 0, Roma 2
Roma: Radja Nainggolan (40), Edin Dzeko (77).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Inter Milan 2, Empoli 0
Inter Milan: Eder (14), Antonio Candreva (54).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Palermo 1, Atalanta 3
Palermo: Ivaylo Chochev (41).
Atalanta: Andrea Conti (19), Alejandro Gomez (26), Bryan Cristante (78).
Halftime: 1-2.
|Sassuolo 1, Chievo 3
Sassuolo: Alessandro Matri (24).
Chievo: Roberto Inglese (39, 56, 67).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Turin 5, Pescara 3
Turin: Iago Falque (2), Arlind Ajeti (9), Andrea Belotti (15, 61), Adem Ljajic (53).
Pescara: Arlind Ajeti (73, og.), Ahmad Benali (75, 83).
Halftime: 3-0.
|Sampdoria 3, Bologna 1
Sampdoria: Luis Muriel (82, pen.), Patrik Schick (83), Ibrahima Mbaye (88, og.).
Bologna: Blerim Dzemaili (18).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Cagliari 0, Juventus 2
Juventus: Gonzalo Higuain (37, 47).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Ternana Calcio 0, Perugia 1
Perugia: Francesco Nicastro (75).
Halftime: 0-0.