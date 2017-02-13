Winners at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2017 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film — "La La Land"

British Film — "I, Daniel Blake"

Director — Damien Chazelle

Actor — Casey Affleck

Actress — Emma Stone

Supporting Actor — Dev Patel

Supporting Actress — Viola Davis

Rising Star — Tom Holland

British Debut — "Under the Shadow"

Original Screenplay — Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Adapted Screenplay — Luke Davies, "Lion"

Film Not in the English Language — "Son of Saul"

Music — Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"

Cinematography — Linus Sandgren, "La La Land"

Editing — John Gilbert, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Production Design — Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

Costume Design — Madeleine Fontaine, "Jackie"

Sound — Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, "Arrival"

Visual Effects — "The Jungle Book"

Makeup and Hair — J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Animated Feature — "Kubo and the Two Strings"

Short Film — "Home"

Short Animation — "A Love Story"

Documentary — "The 13th"

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Curzon

Academy Fellowship — Mel Brooks