BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/02/13 00:10
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 25 19 3 3 52 18 60
Tottenham 25 14 8 3 46 18 50
Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 50
Liverpool 25 14 7 4 54 30 49
Manchester City 24 15 4 5 49 29 49
Manchester United 25 13 9 3 38 21 48
Everton 25 11 8 6 40 27 41
West Bromwich Albion 25 10 7 8 34 31 37
Stoke 25 8 8 9 30 36 32
West Ham 25 9 5 11 34 43 32
Southampton 25 8 6 11 28 31 30
Burnley 25 9 3 13 27 36 30
Watford 25 8 6 11 29 42 30
Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 26
Middlesbrough 25 4 10 11 19 27 22
Leicester 24 5 6 13 24 41 21
Swansea 24 6 3 15 29 54 21
Hull 25 5 5 15 22 49 20
Crystal Palace 25 5 4 16 32 46 19
Sunderland 25 5 4 16 24 46 19
Saturday, February 11

Hull 0, Arsenal 2

Southampton 4, Sunderland 0

Everton 0, Middlesbrough 0

Watford 0, Manchester United 2

West Bromwich Albion 2, West Ham 2

Crystal Palace 0, Stoke 1

Tottenham 0, Liverpool 2

Sunday, February 12

Chelsea 1, Burnley 1

Leicester vs. Swansea 1600 GMT

Monday, February 13

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 31 19 6 6 58 34 63
Scunthorpe 30 17 7 6 57 32 58
Bolton 29 16 6 7 41 23 54
Fleetwood Town 31 14 10 7 44 31 52
Bradford 31 12 15 4 39 27 51
Millwall 30 13 8 9 45 40 47
Rochdale 29 14 5 10 41 36 47
Southend 30 12 10 8 43 37 46
Peterborough 30 12 8 10 43 38 44
Bristol Rovers 31 12 8 11 49 51 44
Oxford United 29 12 7 10 37 31 43
Walsall 31 10 12 9 39 43 42
Charlton 29 9 14 6 37 29 41
Milton Keynes Dons 30 10 8 12 40 39 38
AFC Wimbledon 29 9 11 9 39 38 38
Northampton 31 10 6 15 46 51 36
Shrewsbury 31 9 8 14 31 42 35
Gillingham 30 8 10 12 38 47 34
Port Vale 29 8 9 12 32 46 33
Oldham 31 7 10 14 20 33 31
Bury 31 8 6 17 48 60 30
Swindon 31 7 8 16 28 45 29
Chesterfield 30 7 5 18 29 49 26
Coventry 30 4 9 17 25 47 21
Tuesday, February 7

Oldham 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Saturday, February 11

Swindon 0, Bury 1

Shrewsbury 1, Scunthorpe 0

Chesterfield 1, Northampton 3

Coventry 2, Oldham 3

Walsall 1, Bolton 4

Southend 0, Millwall 1

Port Vale 1, Gillingham 1

Sheffield United 1, Peterborough 0

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Oxford United 1

Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Bradford 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Charlton 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Tuesday, February 14

Chesterfield vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT

Bradford vs. Fleetwood Town 1945 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Bristol Rovers 1945 GMT

Port Vale vs. Millwall 1945 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bury 1945 GMT

Southend vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT

Coventry vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT

Walsall vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT

Charlton vs. Oldham 1945 GMT

Swindon vs. Northampton 1945 GMT

Rochdale vs. Bolton 2000 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Doncaster 30 19 6 5 59 35 63
Plymouth 29 19 3 7 48 30 60
Carlisle 30 13 13 4 52 43 52
Luton Town 30 13 10 7 44 29 49
Exeter 30 15 3 12 48 32 48
Portsmouth 29 14 6 9 42 28 48
Mansfield Town 30 12 10 8 37 30 46
Wycombe 29 13 7 9 37 35 46
Colchester 29 12 8 9 44 36 44
Stevenage 30 13 3 14 47 47 42
Blackpool 29 10 11 8 43 29 41
Barnet 30 10 11 9 39 42 41
Grimsby Town 30 11 7 12 36 39 40
Cambridge United 29 11 6 12 36 34 39
Morecambe 28 11 5 12 36 44 38
Yeovil 30 9 10 11 32 37 37
Crawley Town 29 10 6 13 34 44 36
Crewe 30 7 11 12 31 43 32
Hartlepool 30 7 10 13 37 52 31
Cheltenham 30 6 11 13 33 44 29
Accrington Stanley 28 7 8 13 26 37 29
Notts County 30 8 5 17 32 54 29
Leyton Orient 30 7 5 18 30 45 26
Newport County 29 5 9 15 33 47 24
Tuesday, February 7

Crawley Town 0, Blackpool 0

Morecambe 1, Leyton Orient 0

Friday, February 10

Doncaster 0, Newport County 0

Saturday, February 11

Exeter 0, Plymouth 3

Wycombe 0, Stevenage 3

Grimsby Town 0, Crewe 5

Blackpool 4, Carlisle 1

Hartlepool 0, Mansfield Town 4

Leyton Orient 1, Yeovil 1

Crawley Town 1, Luton Town 2

Barnet 1, Colchester 2

Accrington Stanley 0, Portsmouth 2

Cambridge United 0, Morecambe 2

Cheltenham 1, Notts County 2

Tuesday, February 14

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County 1945 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Mansfield Town 1945 GMT

Blackpool vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Plymouth 1945 GMT

Hartlepool vs. Luton Town 1945 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT

Wycombe vs. Crewe 1945 GMT

Doncaster vs. Carlisle 1945 GMT

Exeter vs. Notts County 1945 GMT

Barnet vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Colchester 1945 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Stevenage 1945 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Newcastle 30 21 2 7 58 23 65
Brighton 30 19 7 4 51 25 64
Huddersfield 30 18 4 8 39 33 58
Reading 31 17 6 8 44 39 57
Leeds 31 17 3 11 42 32 54
Sheffield Wednesday 30 15 7 8 37 28 52
Norwich 31 15 5 11 55 43 50
Derby 30 13 8 9 33 25 47
Fulham 30 12 10 8 49 35 46
Barnsley 31 13 7 11 48 44 46
Preston 31 12 9 10 42 39 45
Birmingham 31 10 10 11 32 42 40
Ipswich 31 10 9 12 32 39 39
Cardiff 31 11 6 14 36 44 39
Brentford 30 10 7 13 42 42 37
Aston Villa 30 8 12 10 29 33 36
Nottingham Forest 31 10 6 15 43 53 36
Wolverhampton 30 9 8 13 38 41 35
Queens Park Rangers 31 9 7 15 30 44 34
Bristol City 30 9 5 16 41 44 32
Burton Albion 31 8 7 16 31 45 31
Blackburn 30 7 8 15 35 47 29
Wigan 30 6 8 16 28 38 26
Rotherham 31 4 5 22 28 65 17
Tuesday, February 7

Norwich 2, Wigan 2

Friday, February 10

Birmingham 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Saturday, February 11

Nottingham Forest 1, Norwich 5

Ipswich 1, Aston Villa 0

Bristol City 3, Derby 3

Blackburn 1, Rotherham 1

Brentford 2, Preston 4

Burton Albion 1, Brighton 4

Cardiff 2, Leeds 0

Wigan 2, Fulham 3

Huddersfield 2, Queens Park Rangers 1

Barnsley 0, Reading 0

Newcastle 1, Wolverhampton 0

Tuesday, February 14

Newcastle vs. Norwich 1945 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Rotherham 1945 GMT

Wigan vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT

Ipswich vs. Brighton 1945 GMT

Barnsley vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT

Blackburn vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham 1945 GMT

Birmingham vs. Preston 1945 GMT

Cardiff vs. Derby 1945 GMT

Bristol City vs. Leeds 1945 GMT

Brentford vs. Reading 2000 GMT