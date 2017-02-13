|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Chelsea
|25 19
|3
|3
|52
|18
|60
|Tottenham
|25 14
|8
|3
|46
|18
|50
|Arsenal
|25 15
|5
|5
|54
|28
|50
|Liverpool
|25 14
|7
|4
|54
|30
|49
|Manchester City
|24 15
|4
|5
|49
|29
|49
|Manchester United
|25 13
|9
|3
|38
|21
|48
|Everton
|25 11
|8
|6
|40
|27
|41
|West Bromwich Albion 25 10
|7
|8
|34
|31
|37
|Stoke
|25
|8
|8
|9
|30
|36
|32
|West Ham
|25
|9
|5 11
|34
|43
|32
|Southampton
|25
|8
|6 11
|28
|31
|30
|Burnley
|25
|9
|3 13
|27
|36
|30
|Watford
|25
|8
|6 11
|29
|42
|30
|Bournemouth
|24
|7
|5 12
|35
|47
|26
|Middlesbrough
|25
|4 10 11
|19
|27
|22
|Leicester
|24
|5
|6 13
|24
|41
|21
|Swansea
|24
|6
|3 15
|29
|54
|21
|Hull
|25
|5
|5 15
|22
|49
|20
|Crystal Palace
|25
|5
|4 16
|32
|46
|19
|Sunderland
|25
|5
|4 16
|24
|46
|19
|Saturday, February 11
Hull 0, Arsenal 2
Southampton 4, Sunderland 0
Everton 0, Middlesbrough 0
Watford 0, Manchester United 2
West Bromwich Albion 2, West Ham 2
Crystal Palace 0, Stoke 1
Tottenham 0, Liverpool 2
|Sunday, February 12
Chelsea 1, Burnley 1
Leicester vs. Swansea 1600 GMT
|Monday, February 13
Manchester City vs. Bournemouth 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Sheffield United
|31 19
|6
|6
|58
|34
|63
|Scunthorpe
|30 17
|7
|6
|57
|32
|58
|Bolton
|29 16
|6
|7
|41
|23
|54
|Fleetwood Town
|31 14 10
|7
|44
|31
|52
|Bradford
|31 12 15
|4
|39
|27
|51
|Millwall
|30 13
|8
|9
|45
|40
|47
|Rochdale
|29 14
|5 10
|41
|36
|47
|Southend
|30 12 10
|8
|43
|37
|46
|Peterborough
|30 12
|8 10
|43
|38
|44
|Bristol Rovers
|31 12
|8 11
|49
|51
|44
|Oxford United
|29 12
|7 10
|37
|31
|43
|Walsall
|31 10 12
|9
|39
|43
|42
|Charlton
|29
|9 14
|6
|37
|29
|41
|Milton Keynes Dons 30 10
|8 12
|40
|39
|38
|AFC Wimbledon
|29
|9 11
|9
|39
|38
|38
|Northampton
|31 10
|6 15
|46
|51
|36
|Shrewsbury
|31
|9
|8 14
|31
|42
|35
|Gillingham
|30
|8 10 12
|38
|47
|34
|Port Vale
|29
|8
|9 12
|32
|46
|33
|Oldham
|31
|7 10 14
|20
|33
|31
|Bury
|31
|8
|6 17
|48
|60
|30
|Swindon
|31
|7
|8 16
|28
|45
|29
|Chesterfield
|30
|7
|5 18
|29
|49
|26
|Coventry
|30
|4
|9 17
|25
|47
|21
|Tuesday, February 7
Oldham 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1
|Saturday, February 11
Swindon 0, Bury 1
Shrewsbury 1, Scunthorpe 0
Chesterfield 1, Northampton 3
Coventry 2, Oldham 3
Walsall 1, Bolton 4
Southend 0, Millwall 1
Port Vale 1, Gillingham 1
Sheffield United 1, Peterborough 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Oxford United 1
Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Bradford 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Charlton 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
|Tuesday, February 14
Chesterfield vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT
Bradford vs. Fleetwood Town 1945 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Bristol Rovers 1945 GMT
Port Vale vs. Millwall 1945 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bury 1945 GMT
Southend vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT
Coventry vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT
Walsall vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT
Charlton vs. Oldham 1945 GMT
Swindon vs. Northampton 1945 GMT
Rochdale vs. Bolton 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Doncaster
|30 19
|6
|5
|59
|35
|63
|Plymouth
|29 19
|3
|7
|48
|30
|60
|Carlisle
|30 13 13
|4
|52
|43
|52
|Luton Town
|30 13 10
|7
|44
|29
|49
|Exeter
|30 15
|3 12
|48
|32
|48
|Portsmouth
|29 14
|6
|9
|42
|28
|48
|Mansfield Town
|30 12 10
|8
|37
|30
|46
|Wycombe
|29 13
|7
|9
|37
|35
|46
|Colchester
|29 12
|8
|9
|44
|36
|44
|Stevenage
|30 13
|3 14
|47
|47
|42
|Blackpool
|29 10 11
|8
|43
|29
|41
|Barnet
|30 10 11
|9
|39
|42
|41
|Grimsby Town
|30 11
|7 12
|36
|39
|40
|Cambridge United
|29 11
|6 12
|36
|34
|39
|Morecambe
|28 11
|5 12
|36
|44
|38
|Yeovil
|30
|9 10 11
|32
|37
|37
|Crawley Town
|29 10
|6 13
|34
|44
|36
|Crewe
|30
|7 11 12
|31
|43
|32
|Hartlepool
|30
|7 10 13
|37
|52
|31
|Cheltenham
|30
|6 11 13
|33
|44
|29
|Accrington Stanley 28
|7
|8 13
|26
|37
|29
|Notts County
|30
|8
|5 17
|32
|54
|29
|Leyton Orient
|30
|7
|5 18
|30
|45
|26
|Newport County
|29
|5
|9 15
|33
|47
|24
|Tuesday, February 7
Crawley Town 0, Blackpool 0
Morecambe 1, Leyton Orient 0
|Friday, February 10
Doncaster 0, Newport County 0
|Saturday, February 11
Exeter 0, Plymouth 3
Wycombe 0, Stevenage 3
Grimsby Town 0, Crewe 5
Blackpool 4, Carlisle 1
Hartlepool 0, Mansfield Town 4
Leyton Orient 1, Yeovil 1
Crawley Town 1, Luton Town 2
Barnet 1, Colchester 2
Accrington Stanley 0, Portsmouth 2
Cambridge United 0, Morecambe 2
Cheltenham 1, Notts County 2
|Tuesday, February 14
Grimsby Town vs. Newport County 1945 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Mansfield Town 1945 GMT
Blackpool vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Plymouth 1945 GMT
Hartlepool vs. Luton Town 1945 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT
Wycombe vs. Crewe 1945 GMT
Doncaster vs. Carlisle 1945 GMT
Exeter vs. Notts County 1945 GMT
Barnet vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Colchester 1945 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Stevenage 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Newcastle
|30 21
|2
|7
|58
|23
|65
|Brighton
|30 19
|7
|4
|51
|25
|64
|Huddersfield
|30 18
|4
|8
|39
|33
|58
|Reading
|31 17
|6
|8
|44
|39
|57
|Leeds
|31 17
|3 11
|42
|32
|54
|Sheffield Wednesday 30 15
|7
|8
|37
|28
|52
|Norwich
|31 15
|5 11
|55
|43
|50
|Derby
|30 13
|8
|9
|33
|25
|47
|Fulham
|30 12 10
|8
|49
|35
|46
|Barnsley
|31 13
|7 11
|48
|44
|46
|Preston
|31 12
|9 10
|42
|39
|45
|Birmingham
|31 10 10 11
|32
|42
|40
|Ipswich
|31 10
|9 12
|32
|39
|39
|Cardiff
|31 11
|6 14
|36
|44
|39
|Brentford
|30 10
|7 13
|42
|42
|37
|Aston Villa
|30
|8 12 10
|29
|33
|36
|Nottingham Forest
|31 10
|6 15
|43
|53
|36
|Wolverhampton
|30
|9
|8 13
|38
|41
|35
|Queens Park Rangers 31
|9
|7 15
|30
|44
|34
|Bristol City
|30
|9
|5 16
|41
|44
|32
|Burton Albion
|31
|8
|7 16
|31
|45
|31
|Blackburn
|30
|7
|8 15
|35
|47
|29
|Wigan
|30
|6
|8 16
|28
|38
|26
|Rotherham
|31
|4
|5 22
|28
|65
|17
|Tuesday, February 7
Norwich 2, Wigan 2
|Friday, February 10
Birmingham 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3
|Saturday, February 11
Nottingham Forest 1, Norwich 5
Ipswich 1, Aston Villa 0
Bristol City 3, Derby 3
Blackburn 1, Rotherham 1
Brentford 2, Preston 4
Burton Albion 1, Brighton 4
Cardiff 2, Leeds 0
Wigan 2, Fulham 3
Huddersfield 2, Queens Park Rangers 1
Barnsley 0, Reading 0
Newcastle 1, Wolverhampton 0
|Tuesday, February 14
Newcastle vs. Norwich 1945 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Rotherham 1945 GMT
Wigan vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT
Ipswich vs. Brighton 1945 GMT
Barnsley vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT
Blackburn vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham 1945 GMT
Birmingham vs. Preston 1945 GMT
Cardiff vs. Derby 1945 GMT
Bristol City vs. Leeds 1945 GMT
Brentford vs. Reading 2000 GMT