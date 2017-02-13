BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Match
Norwich 2, Wigan 2
|Friday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Birmingham 0
|Saturday's Matches
Norwich 5, Nottingham Forest 1
Ipswich 1, Aston Villa 0
Bristol City 3, Derby 3
Blackburn 1, Rotherham 1
Preston 4, Brentford 2
Brighton 4, Burton Albion 1
Cardiff 2, Leeds 0
Fulham 3, Wigan 2
Huddersfield 2, Queens Park Rangers 1
Barnsley 0, Reading 0
Newcastle 1, Wolverhampton 0
|Tuesday's Match
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oldham 0
|Saturday's Matches
Bury 1, Swindon 0
Shrewsbury 1, Scunthorpe 0
Northampton 3, Chesterfield 1
Oldham 3, Coventry 2
Bolton 4, Walsall 1
Millwall 1, Southend 0
Port Vale 1, Gillingham 1
Sheffield United 1, Peterborough 0
Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Bradford 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Charlton 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Crawley Town 0, Blackpool 0
Morecambe 1, Leyton Orient 0
|Friday's Match
Doncaster 0, Newport County 0
|Saturday's Matches
Plymouth 3, Exeter 0
Stevenage 3, Wycombe 0
Crewe 5, Grimsby Town 0
Blackpool 4, Carlisle 1
Mansfield Town 4, Hartlepool 0
Leyton Orient 1, Yeovil 1
Luton Town 2, Crawley Town 1
Colchester 2, Barnet 1
Portsmouth 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Morecambe 2, Cambridge United 0
Notts County 2, Cheltenham 1
|Wednesday's Match
Leicester 3, Derby 1
|Saturday's Matches
Arsenal 2, Hull 0
Southampton 4, Sunderland 0
Everton 0, Middlesbrough 0
Manchester United 2, Watford 0
West Bromwich Albion 2, West Ham 2
Stoke 1, Crystal Palace 0
Liverpool 2, Tottenham 0
|Sunday's Matches
Chelsea 1, Burnley 1
Leicester vs. Swansea
|Monday's Match
Manchester City vs. Bournemouth