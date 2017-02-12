Host Swiss get gold as Beat Feuz wins downhill world title

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Host nation Switzerland got the world championships gold medal it most wanted when Beat Feuz won the downhill Sunday.

Roger Federer had a front-row seat in the stands to see Feuz finish 0.12 seconds faster than Erik Guay of Canada, denying the super-G winner a speed title double.

Max Franz of Austria was third, 0.37 behind Feuz, who took downhill bronze two years ago.

Though Feuz's top speed of 119 kph (74 mph) was slower than many rivals, he was best at keeping speed through twisting turns midway down a shortened course.

The steep "Free Fall" slope at the mountain top was shrouded with fog, and a lower start was used.

Fog forced the race to be postponed from Saturday — Feuz's 30th birthday.

Lower-ranked racers were yet to start.