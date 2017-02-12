Cold advisory issued for 16 cities, counties in Taiwan

Taipei, Feb. 12 (CNA) The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Sunday issued a cold advisory for 16 cities and counties, although it said that a cold spell that has affected Taiwan since Thursday has started to weaken.



The 16 areas are Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Miaoli, Taichung, Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Lienjiang County, and Kinmen County.



On Sunday, a low of 8.4 degrees was registered in the early morning hours in Tamsui in New Taipei, while daytime highs across Taiwan are expected to surge just above 10 degrees Celsius, with central and southern Taiwan likely to experience highs above 20 degrees, according to the bureau.



The bureau, however, said there will be a sharp difference of 10 degrees in daytime and nighttime temperatures and it urged the public to dress warmly.



Meanwhile, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said temperatures across Taiwan are expected to climb starting from Tuesday as a result of the weakening cold spell.



From Wednesday, weather across the country will be sunny and comfortable during the daytime, while low temperatures are expected in the morning and at night, he said.



On Monday, temperatures in the early morning hours still could fall below 10 degrees in areas north of central Taiwan, Wu forecast, urging farmers to take precautions to protect their crops.



Meanwhile, the Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network under the Environmental Protection Administration flashed red -- the fourth level on a six-scale index ranging from good to hazardous -- in its air quality index (AQI) for Tainan as well as Kaohsiung and Pingtung areas in southern Taiwan on Sunday.



On the EPA color scale, green represents "good" air quality, with a pollutant reading of less than 50; yellow indicates "moderate" at 50-100; orange means "unhealthy for sensitive groups" with a reading of 101-150; red indicates "unhealthy" with a range of 151-200; purple signifies "very unhealthy" with a level of 201-300 and maroon represents "hazardous" with a reading of 301-500.

