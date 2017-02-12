Hundreds evacuated at Hamburg Airport; toxic air suspected

BERLIN (AP) — German firefighters have evacuated hundreds of passengers at Hamburg Airport after 50 people were injured by an unknown toxin that likely spread through the airport's air conditioning system.

The German news agency dpa reported that 50 people complained about breathing problems and burning eyes Sunday and firefighters started examining them to find out whether they had to be taken to the hospital.

Those who were evacuated from the Hamburg Airport had to wait outside the terminals in sub-zero temperatures.

The airport could not immediately be reached for comment. It was not clear how the evacuation affected air traffic at the airport.