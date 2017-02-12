  1. Home
  2. World

Ilka Stuhec is downhill world champion; Lindsey Vonn 3rd

By GRAHAM DUNBAR , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/02/12 19:18

Lindsey Vonn of the USA reacts in the finish area during the women's downhill race at the 2017 FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships i

United States' Lindsey Vonn competes during a women's downhill race, at the alpine ski World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland,

Stephanie Venier of Austria competes during the women's downhill race at the 2017 FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz,

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia is the new world champion in downhill while Lindsey Vonn took bronze trying to regain a title she last won in 2009.

Stuhec confirmed her status as pre-race favorite, finishing 0.40 seconds clear of surprise silver medalist Stephanie Venier of Austria.

Vonn was 0.45 behind Stuhec, who led at all but one time check and clocked the fastest speed of 125.6 kph (78 mph).

In a breakout season, the 26-year-old Stuhec started by winning three straight World Cup downhills while Vonn recovered from breaking her right upper arm in November.

Still, Vonn set one world championships record. The 32-year-old American became the oldest female medalist.

She now has four career medals in worlds downhills, but just one gold.

The result was provisional as low-ranked skiers raced.