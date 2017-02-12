Marathon-running dog becomes center of attention after finishing 100th marathon

A dog became the center of attention after it finished its 100th full marathon at the 2017 Kaohsiung Mizuno International Marathon on Sunday.

After the yellow dog, nicknamed “Yellow Lemon,” crossed the finish line, a large crowd of finishers quickly gathered around him to cheer for him, caress him and take photos with him.

Someone put a wreath around his neck. A runner offered the dog a fried chicken leg, and another offered it a red envelop and asked the dog owner, Huang Hsien-wen, to use the money to award his dog with feasts.

The panting dog looked happy and smiling for his unusual achievement but uncomfortable and embarrassed at the same time as so many people surrounded him to extend their congratulations and praises.

Yellow Lemon and his owner, Huang Hsien-wen (center)

The nine-year-old dog began to become a frequent full marathon participant in 2009 when his owner registered both himself and the 10-month-old dog as participants in a full marathon event.

Huang said he was worried about his dog during its first full marathon run.

Huang, who has so far participated in more than 100 marathon events, said he picked up Yellow Lemon as a stray dog and cared for him ever since. Huang said he found his dog lively and energetic, so he decided to introduce the canine to marathon.

At beginning, Yellow Lemon usually needed more than four hours to finish the 42-kilometer distance, but he picked up pace over time, Huang said. To improve the dog’s performance, Huang said he fed his pet good foods such as beef and chicken legs and nutrients such as vitamins and calcium supplements. As a result, Yellow Lemon’s marathon performance improved and finally broke the four-hour mark with its career best of three hours and 59 minutes, the dog owner said.

As the dog is getting old, it has lost much of his vitality and finished his 100th marathon in around five hours at Sunday's marathon, Huang said. Many runners have supported and encouraged the dog along the way over the years, which gave them the strength to carry on, he added.

The dog owner said he will let Yellow Lemon retire from full marathon running and switch him to participate in half marathons instead, adding that his another dog, “Brown Sugar,” will take up Yellow Lemon’s baton.