Taipei public transportation authority: Taipei eBus offers easy access to complete bus info

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei City’s Public Transportation Office (PTO) has recently urged the public to take advantage of the city’s bus service website "Taipei eBus", recommending it as a great tool to easily access complete information on Taipei buses.

The PTO said that buses operating across Taipei and New Taipei offer residents of Greater Taipei area an important means of transportation. Therefore, the governments of both cities worked together to integrate existing bus information systems with the new platform, allowing users easier access to more complete information of bus routes, according to the office .

Launched on November 25, 2015, Taipei eBus has three main features: real-time info, transfer info, and route maps, the PTO said. Users will be able to look up the arrival time of selected buses via routes or stops, according to the office.

To search transfer options, simply input your location and destination (for example: bus stops, landmarks, addresses, or road intersections) to find the results. Users can also look for bus routes and bus stops displayed in map formats.

In addition, the website also provides the latest updates on transportation issues in Taipei or New Taipei, as well as links to other public transportation such as Taipei MRT, Taipei Railways Administration, and Taiwan High Speed Rail.

The website adopts a user-friendly interface which automatically adjusts display formats to accommodate the layouts of computers, mobile phones, or tablets, the PTO said, urging the public to visit Taipei eBus to take advantage of the Greater Taipei’s bus service.