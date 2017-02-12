Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - An offshore earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Tainan City Sunday at 12:30 p.m., an aftershock from the magnitude 5.6 quake yesterday.

The epicenter of the aftershock was located 20.8 kilometers southwest of Tainan at a depth of 6 kilometers, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

An intensity level of 3 was felt in Tainan City, and an intensity level of 2 was felt in Kaohsiung’s Qishan and Chiayi’s Liujiao District, while a level 1 was felt in Yunlin’s Sihu Township and Changhua City.

The magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Tainan early Saturday has left four people injured, while some 50,000 households lost power for a short period of time after the quake.

So far, five aftershocks have been recorded since Saturday’s quake.