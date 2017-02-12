Beehive Fireworks Festival attracts large crowds to southern Taiwan’s Yanshui

The town of Yanshui in southern Taiwan’s Tainan City was packed with revelers and believers on the nights of Feb. 10 to Feb. 11 as the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival set off two nights of bombarding celebration.

The video was shot by "Welcome Taiwan travel" (台灣旅遊日記) on the night of Feb. 10 as a procession of palanquins, believers and onlookers marched from the Yanshui Wu Miao Temple to a local place called Tuku.

Legend has it that the tradition of setting off beehive fireworks originated in 1885 as a cholera epidemic raged in the streets of Yanshui. As the society was medically underdeveloped at the time, victims of the disease multiplied daily and the local population lived in fear, praying to Guan Di, the god of war, to bring an end to this calamity and save them. Thus on Lantern Festival evening, Guan Di appointed General Zhou Cang as his guide, with Guan Di’s palanquin bringing up the rear.

Following the palanquin were multitudes of the faithful setting off firecrackers along the road, winding their way throughout the city until the break of dawn in an aggressive attempt to rid themselves of this plague. From that time on, subsequent generations followed this precedent, asking Guan Di to patrol the streets on the evening of the Lantern Festival.

During the parade, gun decks were set up on the street and then ignited.

The gun deck consists of thousands of rockets that explode all at the same time when the fuse is lighted, creating a deafening, bee-like sound that fills the air as sparks fly in all directions.

Taiwanese people rank the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival with the Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival as the two most celebrated Lantern Festival folk activities in Taiwan with the term: “sky lanterns in the north, beehive fireworks in the south.”