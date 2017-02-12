  1. Home
Avian flu outbreaks spread in Taiwan’s Hualien, Tainan

By Wendy Lee ,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/02/12 10:54

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Avian influenza is rapidly spreading across the nation as the highly pathogenic strain of H5N6 virus was detected in Hualien, and then Tainan within one week.

The first ever case of H5N6 avian flu has been confirmed in Taiwan last week, after the strain of virus was discovered in a dead goose near Hualien County’s Yuli Township.

Initiatives for epidemic control have been launched by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), while the local animal quarantine authorities have taken measures and ordered a cull of up to 3,787 ducks in Hualien County on Saturday.  

The test results released yesterday showed that the ducks were infected with H5N6 and H5N2, both highly pathogenic viruses, according to the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine.

Meanwhile, outbreaks have also been reported in Tainan City, after sudden deaths of over 3,000 turkeys prompted testing and detection at a poultry farm in Liujia District. The virus strain has yet to be confirmed.

The CDC urged the nation’s poultry farm owners to be vigilant for signs of avian influenza and report any suspected case to the authorities in a timely manner, and to strengthen protection and sanitation as winter is the prime season for bird flu outbreaks
