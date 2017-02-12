NHL Capsules

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Craig Anderson made his first start in 69 days and turned aside 33 shots as the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Islanders 3-0 on Saturday.

Anderson left the club in early December to be with his wife, Nicholle, who is battling cancer, and returned to practice last week.

The shutout was the fourth of the season for Anderson in 20 games and eighth of the season for the Senators. Mike Condon has the other four. The win is the second straight for the Senators.

Mark Stone, Zack Smith and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators, who now have six goals in their past two games after being outscored 10-0 in the two previous games.

Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for the Islanders in his eighth start in the past nine games. It was just the second regulation loss for the Islanders in their past 12 games.

BLUE JACKETS 2, RED WINGS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 35 shots and Columbus beat Detroit.

Boone Jenner also scored and Brandon Dubinsky had two assists for Columbus. Atkinson got his team-leading 27th goal of the season.

Thomas Vanek scored for the Red Wings, but Detroit dropped its third straight game and lost to the Blue Jackets for the second time in four days. That despite the efforts of Peter Mrazek, who had 37 saves.

This was Detroit's first game since owner Mike Ilitch died Friday. He was 87.

BRUINS 4, CANUCKS 3

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored with two minutes left in the third period and Boston won its second straight game under interim coach Bruce Cassidy.

Cassidy took over earlier in the week when the Bruins fired Claude Julien, who was in his 10th season. Boston also won in Cassidy's debut.

Frank Vatrano had a goal and two assists, and Kevan Miller and Colin Miller each had a goal for the Bruins, who won for the fifth time in seven games.

Backup goaltender Anton Khudobin made 29 saves for Boston. Ryan Miller had 26 for the Canucks.

Pastrnak took a pass along the left wing, slid the puck backward to himself before recollecting it and slipping a wrister past Ryan Miller.

FLYERS 2, SHARKS 1, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wayne Simmonds scored on a breakaway just over a minute into overtime and Michal Neuvirth made 23 saves, helping Philadelphia end a three-game losing streak.

Ivan Provorov scored in regulation for Philadelphia. Patrick Marleau had the goal for Pacific Division-leading San Jose, which lost its fourth straight game and fifth in the last seven. Three of the Sharks' losses during the losing skid have been after regulation.

Simmonds capitalized on a turnover at center ice by Brent Burns and beat Aaron Dell with a shot that went off Dell's left pad and over the line. The goal was confirmed after video review.

The Flyers entered the game trailing Boston by one point for the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot.

PANTHERS 7, PREDATORS 4

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Nick Bjugstad and Vincent Trocheck scored 29 seconds apart in the second period, and Florida beat Nashville.

Jaromir Jagr also scored for the 1,899th point of his NHL career as the Panthers kicked off a five-game trip by scoring four goals in the second.

Trocheck finished with two goals and an assist, Jonathan Huberdeau added a goal and two assists and Jussi Jokinen had a goal and an assist to help Florida sweep the season series against Nashville.

Nashville's Pekka Rinne gave up four goals on 16 shots, including three on six shots in the second period, before being pulled. Juuse Saros quickly gave up a power-play goal to Aleksander Barkov, who capped the four-goal flurry for the Panthers before midway through the period.

Viktor Arvidsson had his first career hat trick for Nashville

STARS 5, HURRICANES 2

DALLAS (AP) — Patrick Eaves scored two goals and Dallas beat Carolina.

His first goal was one of three in the first 6:11 against goalie Cam Ward. In the second period, Eaves scored his career-high 21st goal, his 11th on the power play this season.

Esa Lindell and Curtis McKenzie added unassisted goals in the first period. Adam Cracknell scored midway through the third.

Sebastian Aho scored Carolina's first goal in the second period, and Justin Faulk put in a rebound on the power play in the third.

Ward and Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen each made 22 saves.