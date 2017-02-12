Ex-TV host held for trial in El Salvador on drug charges

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A judge in El Salvador has ordered former television variety show host Pamela Posada to stand trial on charges she conspired to arrange shipments of drugs headed for the United States.

Posada hosted an entertainment show on Salvadoran television up until a couple of years ago. She was known as "La Gringa" because of her light skin and hair.

A judge on Saturday ordered her to stand trial on charges she arranged logistics for boats delivering drugs, by obtaining gas, food and information on law enforcement activities.

She was charged together with 27 other people, mostly fishermen, who allegedly worked indirectly for Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel.

Posada said after the ruling that "when one knows one is innocent, it doesn't matter."

Her lawyer Miguel Flores said the charges lacked evidence.