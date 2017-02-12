BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

|Brazilian Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Atletico Linense
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|3
|Red Bull Brasil
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Sao Paulo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Ferroviaria
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|0
|Wednesday, February 8
Santo Andre 1, Red Bull Brasil 1
|Saturday, February 11
Mirassol 3, Ferroviaria 1
Audax 0, Atletico Linense 2
Novorizontino 1, Botafogo 2
Santo Andre vs. Corinthians 2300 GMT
|Sunday, February 12
Santos vs. Red Bull Brasil 1300 GMT
Ponte Preta vs. Sao Paulo 1900 GMT
Sao Bento vs. Sao Bernardo 2130 GMT
Palmeiras vs. Ituano 2130 GMT
|Tuesday, February 14
Atletico Linense vs. Mirassol 2115 GMT
Audax vs. Ferroviaria 2330 GMT
Osasco vs. Ferroviaria 2330 GMT
|Wednesday, February 15
Sao Bento vs. Ituano 1900 GMT
Ponte Preta vs. Botafogo 2130 GMT
Novorizontino vs. Corinthians 2130 GMT
Sao Paulo vs. Santos 2345 GMT
|Thursday, February 16
Sao Bernardo vs. Palmeiras 2130 GMT
|Palmeiras
|38 24
|8
|6
|62
|32
|80
|Santos
|38 22
|5 11
|59
|35
|71
|Flamengo
|38 20 11
|7
|52
|35
|71
|Atletico Mineiro
|38 17 11 10
|61
|53
|62
|Botafogo
|38 17
|8 13
|43
|39
|59
|Atletico Paranaense 38 17
|6 15
|38
|32
|57
|Corinthians
|38 15 10 13
|48
|42
|55
|Ponte Preta
|38 15
|8 15
|48
|52
|53
|Gremio
|38 14 11 13
|41
|44
|53
|Sao Paulo
|38 14 10 14
|44
|36
|52
|Chapecoense
|38 13 13 12
|49
|56
|52
|Cruzeiro
|38 14
|9 15
|48
|49
|51
|Fluminense
|38 13 11 14
|45
|45
|50
|Sport Recife
|38 13
|8 17
|49
|55
|47
|Coritiba
|38 11 13 14
|41
|42
|46
|Vitoria
|38 12
|9 17
|51
|53
|45
|Internacional
|38 11 10 17
|35
|41
|43
|Figueirense
|38
|8 13 17
|30
|50
|37
|Santa Cruz
|38
|8
|7 23
|45
|69
|31
|America Mineiro
|38
|7
|7 24
|23
|58
|28