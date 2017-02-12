  1. Home
BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/02/12 05:46
Brazilian Football Standings
Paulista, Serie A1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Atletico Linense 2 1 0 1 4 6 3
Red Bull Brasil 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Sao Paulo 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
Ferroviaria 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
Wednesday, February 8

Santo Andre 1, Red Bull Brasil 1

Saturday, February 11

Mirassol 3, Ferroviaria 1

Audax 0, Atletico Linense 2

Novorizontino vs. Botafogo 2130 GMT

Santo Andre vs. Corinthians 2300 GMT

Sunday, February 12

Santos vs. Red Bull Brasil 1300 GMT

Ponte Preta vs. Sao Paulo 1900 GMT

Sao Bento vs. Sao Bernardo 2130 GMT

Palmeiras vs. Ituano 2130 GMT

Tuesday, February 14

Atletico Linense vs. Mirassol 2115 GMT

Audax vs. Ferroviaria 2330 GMT

Osasco vs. Ferroviaria 2330 GMT

Wednesday, February 15

Sao Bento vs. Ituano 1900 GMT

Ponte Preta vs. Botafogo 2130 GMT

Novorizontino vs. Corinthians 2130 GMT

Sao Paulo vs. Santos 2345 GMT

Thursday, February 16

Sao Bernardo vs. Palmeiras 2130 GMT

Brasileiro Serie A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Palmeiras 38 24 8 6 62 32 80
Santos 38 22 5 11 59 35 71
Flamengo 38 20 11 7 52 35 71
Atletico Mineiro 38 17 11 10 61 53 62
Botafogo 38 17 8 13 43 39 59
Atletico Paranaense 38 17 6 15 38 32 57
Corinthians 38 15 10 13 48 42 55
Ponte Preta 38 15 8 15 48 52 53
Gremio 38 14 11 13 41 44 53
Sao Paulo 38 14 10 14 44 36 52
Chapecoense 38 13 13 12 49 56 52
Cruzeiro 38 14 9 15 48 49 51
Fluminense 38 13 11 14 45 45 50
Sport Recife 38 13 8 17 49 55 47
Coritiba 38 11 13 14 41 42 46
Vitoria 38 12 9 17 51 53 45
Internacional 38 11 10 17 35 41 43
Figueirense 38 8 13 17 30 50 37
Santa Cruz 38 8 7 23 45 69 31
America Mineiro 38 7 7 24 23 58 28