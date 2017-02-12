  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2017/02/12 02:01
BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Arsenal 2, Hull 0

Arsenal: Alexis Sanchez (34, 90, pen.).

Halftime: 1-0.

Sunderland 0, Southampton 4

Southampton: Manolo Gabbiadini (30, 45), Jason Denayer (89, og.), Shane Long (90).

Halftime: 0-2.

Middlesbrough 0, Everton 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Manchester United 2, Watford 0

Manchester United: Juan Mata (32), Anthony Martial (60).

Halftime: 1-0.

West Ham 2, West Bromwich Albion 2

West Ham: Sofiane Feghouli (63), Manuel Lanzini (86).

West Bromwich Albion: Nacer Chadli (6), Jonny Evans (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Stoke 1, Crystal Palace 0

Stoke: Joe Allen (67).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One
Bury 1, Swindon 0

Bury: James Vaughan (37, pen.).

Halftime: 1-0.

Scunthorpe 0, Shrewsbury 1

Shrewsbury: Freddie Ladapo (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

Northampton 3, Chesterfield 1

Northampton: John-Joe O'Toole (12, 42), Marc Richards (48).

Chesterfield: David Faupala (54).

Halftime: 2-0.

Oldham 3, Coventry 2

Oldham: Kevin Foley (8, og.), Peter Clarke (66), Ryan McLaughlin (70).

Coventry: Marcus Tudgay (9), Kwame Thomas (76).

Halftime: 1-1.

Bolton 4, Walsall 1

Bolton: Gary Madine (15), James O'Connor (26, og.), Liam Antony Trotter (30), Chris Long (87).

Walsall: Erhun Oztumer (4).

Halftime: 3-1.

Millwall 1, Southend 0

Millwall: Fred Onyedinma (62).

Halftime: 0-0.

Gillingham 1, Port Vale 1

Gillingham: Josh Parker (90).

Port Vale: Remie Streete (49).

Halftime: 0-0.

Peterborough 0, Sheffield United 1

Sheffield United: Billy Sharp (87).

Halftime: 0-0.

Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Oxford United: Kane Hemmings (88).

Halftime: 0-0.

Fleetwood Town 0, Rochdale 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Bristol Rovers 1, Bradford 1

Bristol Rovers: Chris Lines (15).

Bradford: Nicky Law (26).

Halftime: 1-1.

AFC Wimbledon 1, Charlton 1

AFC Wimbledon: Tom Elliott (90).

Charlton: Ricky Holmes (8).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League Two
Plymouth 3, Exeter 0

Plymouth: Matthew Kennedy (14), Ryan Taylor (45), Jake Jervis (90, pen.).

Halftime: 2-0.

Stevenage 3, Wycombe 0

Stevenage: Steven Schumacher (25), Matt Godden (45, pen.), Tom Pett (49).

Halftime: 2-0.

Crewe 5, Grimsby Town 0

Crewe: George Cooper (2, 25), Chris Dagnall (16, 29), Callum Cooke (87).

Halftime: 4-0.

Carlisle 1, Blackpool 4

Carlisle: Jabo Ibehre (69).

Blackpool: Brad Potts (33), Jordan Flores (56), Sanmi Odelusi (83), Nathan Delfouneso (86).

Halftime: 0-1.

Mansfield Town 4, Hartlepool 0

Mansfield Town: Benjamin Whiteman (19, 76), Danny Rose (26), Alex MacDonald (71).

Halftime: 2-0.

Yeovil 1, Leyton Orient 1

Yeovil: Francois Zoko (45).

Leyton Orient: Gavin Massey (88).

Halftime: 1-0.

Luton Town 2, Crawley Town 1

Luton Town: Danny Hylton (70, 76).

Crawley Town: James Collins (60).

Halftime: 0-0.

Colchester 2, Barnet 1

Colchester: Kurtis Guthrie (18), Brennan Dickenson (42).

Barnet: John Akinde (86).

Halftime: 2-0.

Portsmouth 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Portsmouth: Matt Clarke (2), Kal Naismith (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Morecambe 2, Cambridge United 0

Morecambe: Kevin Ellison (50, 55).

Halftime: 0-0.

Notts County 2, Cheltenham 1

Notts County: Jonathan Stead (24), Richard Duffy (33).

Cheltenham: Manny Onariase (87).

Halftime: 2-0.

England Championship
Norwich 5, Nottingham Forest 1

Norwich: Jonathan Howson (10), Josh Murphy (16), Wes Hoolahan (18), Alex Pritchard (61, 89).

Nottingham Forest: Ross McCormack (75).

Halftime: 3-0.

Aston Villa 0, Ipswich 1

Ipswich: Emyr Huws (83).

Halftime: 0-0.

Derby 3, Bristol City 3

Derby: Darren Bent (57, 81, pen.), Thomas Ince (76).

Bristol City: Matt Taylor (14), Tammy Abraham (26, 38).

Halftime: 0-3.

Rotherham 1, Blackburn 1

Rotherham: Jon Taylor (47).

Blackburn: Stephen Kelly (86, og.).

Halftime: 0-0.

Preston 4, Brentford 2

Preston: Aiden McGeady (18, 75), Callum Robinson (52), Daryl Horgan (77).

Brentford: Tom Field (12), Maxime Colin (89).

Halftime: 1-1.

Brighton 4, Burton Albion 1

Brighton: Tomer Hemed (12, 57, pen.), Sam Baldock (47), Glenn Murray (83).

Burton Albion: Michael Kightly (75).

Halftime: 1-0.

Leeds 0, Cardiff 2

Cardiff: Sean Morrison (53), Kenneth Zohore (71).

Halftime: 0-0.

Fulham 3, Wigan 2

Fulham: Floyd Ayite (25), Denis Odoi (71), Neeskens Kebano (90).

Wigan: Scott Malone (32, og.), Michael Jacobs (45).

Halftime: 1-2.

Queens Park Rangers 1, Huddersfield 2

Queens Park Rangers: Luke Freeman (60).

Huddersfield: Isaiah Brown (26), Nahki Wells (36).

Halftime: 0-2.

Reading 0, Barnsley 0

Halftime: 0-0.