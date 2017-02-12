BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Arsenal 2, Hull 0
Arsenal: Alexis Sanchez (34, 90, pen.).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Sunderland 0, Southampton 4
Southampton: Manolo Gabbiadini (30, 45), Jason Denayer (89, og.), Shane Long (90).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Middlesbrough 0, Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Manchester United 2, Watford 0
Manchester United: Juan Mata (32), Anthony Martial (60).
Halftime: 1-0.
|West Ham 2, West Bromwich Albion 2
West Ham: Sofiane Feghouli (63), Manuel Lanzini (86).
West Bromwich Albion: Nacer Chadli (6), Jonny Evans (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Stoke 1, Crystal Palace 0
Stoke: Joe Allen (67).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bury 1, Swindon 0
Bury: James Vaughan (37, pen.).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Scunthorpe 0, Shrewsbury 1
Shrewsbury: Freddie Ladapo (69).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Northampton 3, Chesterfield 1
Northampton: John-Joe O'Toole (12, 42), Marc Richards (48).
Chesterfield: David Faupala (54).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Oldham 3, Coventry 2
Oldham: Kevin Foley (8, og.), Peter Clarke (66), Ryan McLaughlin (70).
Coventry: Marcus Tudgay (9), Kwame Thomas (76).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Bolton 4, Walsall 1
Bolton: Gary Madine (15), James O'Connor (26, og.), Liam Antony Trotter (30), Chris Long (87).
Walsall: Erhun Oztumer (4).
Halftime: 3-1.
|Millwall 1, Southend 0
Millwall: Fred Onyedinma (62).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Gillingham 1, Port Vale 1
Gillingham: Josh Parker (90).
Port Vale: Remie Streete (49).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Peterborough 0, Sheffield United 1
Sheffield United: Billy Sharp (87).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Oxford United: Kane Hemmings (88).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Fleetwood Town 0, Rochdale 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bristol Rovers 1, Bradford 1
Bristol Rovers: Chris Lines (15).
Bradford: Nicky Law (26).
Halftime: 1-1.
|AFC Wimbledon 1, Charlton 1
AFC Wimbledon: Tom Elliott (90).
Charlton: Ricky Holmes (8).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Plymouth 3, Exeter 0
Plymouth: Matthew Kennedy (14), Ryan Taylor (45), Jake Jervis (90, pen.).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Stevenage 3, Wycombe 0
Stevenage: Steven Schumacher (25), Matt Godden (45, pen.), Tom Pett (49).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Crewe 5, Grimsby Town 0
Crewe: George Cooper (2, 25), Chris Dagnall (16, 29), Callum Cooke (87).
Halftime: 4-0.
|Carlisle 1, Blackpool 4
Carlisle: Jabo Ibehre (69).
Blackpool: Brad Potts (33), Jordan Flores (56), Sanmi Odelusi (83), Nathan Delfouneso (86).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Mansfield Town 4, Hartlepool 0
Mansfield Town: Benjamin Whiteman (19, 76), Danny Rose (26), Alex MacDonald (71).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Yeovil 1, Leyton Orient 1
Yeovil: Francois Zoko (45).
Leyton Orient: Gavin Massey (88).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Luton Town 2, Crawley Town 1
Luton Town: Danny Hylton (70, 76).
Crawley Town: James Collins (60).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Colchester 2, Barnet 1
Colchester: Kurtis Guthrie (18), Brennan Dickenson (42).
Barnet: John Akinde (86).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Portsmouth 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Portsmouth: Matt Clarke (2), Kal Naismith (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Morecambe 2, Cambridge United 0
Morecambe: Kevin Ellison (50, 55).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Notts County 2, Cheltenham 1
Notts County: Jonathan Stead (24), Richard Duffy (33).
Cheltenham: Manny Onariase (87).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Norwich 5, Nottingham Forest 1
Norwich: Jonathan Howson (10), Josh Murphy (16), Wes Hoolahan (18), Alex Pritchard (61, 89).
Nottingham Forest: Ross McCormack (75).
Halftime: 3-0.
|Aston Villa 0, Ipswich 1
Ipswich: Emyr Huws (83).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Derby 3, Bristol City 3
Derby: Darren Bent (57, 81, pen.), Thomas Ince (76).
Bristol City: Matt Taylor (14), Tammy Abraham (26, 38).
Halftime: 0-3.
|Rotherham 1, Blackburn 1
Rotherham: Jon Taylor (47).
Blackburn: Stephen Kelly (86, og.).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Preston 4, Brentford 2
Preston: Aiden McGeady (18, 75), Callum Robinson (52), Daryl Horgan (77).
Brentford: Tom Field (12), Maxime Colin (89).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Brighton 4, Burton Albion 1
Brighton: Tomer Hemed (12, 57, pen.), Sam Baldock (47), Glenn Murray (83).
Burton Albion: Michael Kightly (75).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Leeds 0, Cardiff 2
Cardiff: Sean Morrison (53), Kenneth Zohore (71).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Fulham 3, Wigan 2
Fulham: Floyd Ayite (25), Denis Odoi (71), Neeskens Kebano (90).
Wigan: Scott Malone (32, og.), Michael Jacobs (45).
Halftime: 1-2.
|Queens Park Rangers 1, Huddersfield 2
Queens Park Rangers: Luke Freeman (60).
Huddersfield: Isaiah Brown (26), Nahki Wells (36).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Reading 0, Barnsley 0
Halftime: 0-0.