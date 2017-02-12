Highlights of the Taipei Lantern Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The 2017 Taipei Lantern Festival, which is running from Feb. 4 - 17, is action-packed with 3D laser light shows, lantern sculptures, parades, and live music at several venues on both sides of Zhonghua Road Section 1.

Beimen is features a 3D laser light show depicting Taipei's past, present, and future in vivid color every 20 minutes during the evenings. The city government has chosen hold the festival in the western older section of Taipei this year to renew interest in the historic district and has selected Beimen as a key feature – thus the title of this year's festival “West Side Story, Taipei Glory.”

A few blocks south of Beimen and behind Zhongshan Hall is the Lantern Sculpture Area where there is a plethora of whimsical lantern sculptures depicting chickens, mascots, super heroes, and mythical beasts.

The back Zhongshan Hall itself has a regularly scheduled light show as well.

The main stage of the festival is located in the heart of Ximending, where you can see lanterns in the shape of giant chicks bursting out of their shells.

The "Ximen Lantern Festival Parade" was held along Zhonghua Road Section 1 from Beimen to Ximending on the official day of the Lantern Festival Feb. 11.



