European Commission President Juncker will not run again

BERLIN (AP) — Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, says he will not run for another term.

The 62-year-old Juncker told German public radio Deutschlandfunk on Saturday that looking back at 2014, when he became president, he had a good campaign at the time. But he said "there will not be a second (campaign), because I will not run again."

The former prime minister of Luxembourg is set to serve his term until 2019.

The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union.