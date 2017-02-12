6N: Ireland runs in 9 tries in beating Italy by record 63-10

ROME (AP) — Ireland earned the first Six Nations four-try bonus point in beating Italy by a record 63-10 at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The Irish got their title hopes back on track with try hat tricks for flanker CJ Stander and replacement winger Craig Gilroy. All nine of Ireland's tries were converted by Paddy Jackson on a balmy afternoon.

They were Ireland's first tournament hat tricks in 15 years. They propelled Ireland to its highest score in the Six Nations, surpassing 60-13 against Italy in 2000.

All of Italy's points came in the first half from a converted penalty try and a Carlo Canna penalty.