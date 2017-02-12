Triforium, LA's once widely mocked artwork, may get makeover

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For 40 years, Joseph Young festooned public buildings, open spaces and private places across his adopted city of Los Angeles with colorful mosaics, larger-than-life murals and towering sculptures.

But the one work the artist is remembered for is The Triforium, something people have been making fun of since its 1975 debut.

Pointy and kind of strange-looking, the structure stands six stories tall. It's covered with 1,494 colorful lights that once blinked in time to music.

But the music stopped working long ago, and most of the lights burned out.

Now, The Triforium is getting a second chance, thanks to four admirers who won a $100,000 innovation grant.

They're confident they can turn it into what the now-deceased Young had envisioned. The artist's children say they're thrilled.