Sanchez double sees Arsenal beat Hull amid controversy

By  Associated Press
2017/02/11 22:51

LONDON (AP) — Alexis Sanchez's double saw Arsenal return to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Hull on Saturday in a game dominated by controversial refereeing decisions.

The first goal came via the hand of Sanchez, as he bundled the ball home from close range 11 minutes before halftime, with officials failing to spot the crucial deflection.

A late penalty sealed the win at the Emirates stadium.

The victory was much needed for Arsenal with Arsene Wenger's side moving up to third, having lost its previous two league games and four of its last nine.