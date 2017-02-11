WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool looks to snap out of its woeful run of form in 2017 and beat Tottenham in the Premier League to revive its Champions League qualification hopes. Also, Arsenal is under pressure to beat Hull after back-to-back defeats and Manchester United hosts Watford. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2000 GMT, photos. Separate reports on Saturday's seven matches.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

ATH--NITRO ATHLETICS-BOLT

MELBOURNE, Australia — Usain Bolt and his All Stars completed a clean sweep of the inaugural Nitro Athletics series on Saturday, with Bolt winning the 150-meter race in his only solo appearance of the three-night meet. SENT: 280 words, photo.

RGU--WALES-ENGLAND

CARDIFF, Wales — England looks to extend its national-record run of 15 straight victories when it travels to Wales for a Six Nations match between two bitter rivals. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

GLF--KUALA LUMPUR

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday at the Maybank Championship to finish the day three strokes ahead of American David Lipsky heading into Sunday's final round. SENT: 260 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-BANGLADESH

HYDERABAD, India — Bangladesh frustrated the Indian attack to reach 322-6 in its first innings at stumps on day three of the one-off test on Saturday, still 365 runs behind. SENT: 420 words, photos.

SKI--WORLDS-MEN'S DOWNHILL

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Fog forced the marquee men's downhill to be postponed at the ski world championships on Saturday. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 150 words, photos.

HKO--OLYMPICS-PLAN B

If the NHL doesn't send its players to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the hockey tournament in Pyeongchang will look familiar. It will look a lot like the Olympics in Lillehammer in 1994, Albertville in 1992 and Calgary in 1988. With a year before the opening ceremony, there's still no agreement to send NHL players to their sixth consecutive Olympics. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 940 words, photos.

BKN--WARRIORS-GRIZZLIES

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Draymond Green's triple-double was like no other in NBA history. By Clay Bailey. SENT: 470 words, photos.

WITH:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Green scores rare triple-double as Warriors beat Memphis. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

US--OBIT-ILITCH

DETROIT — Billionaire businessman Mike Ilitch, who founded the Little Caesars pizza empire before buying the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, won praise for keeping the professional sports teams in the city as others relocated to new suburban stadiums. Ilitch died Friday at age 87. By Corey Williams and Noah Trister. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--LIVERPOOL-TOTTENHAM

LIVERPOOL, England — Two teams in the mix for Champions League qualification meet at Anfield when Liverpool hosts Tottenham in the Premier League. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1930 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish league leader Real Madrid visits Osasuna while Barcelona plays Alaves in a preview of the Copa del Rey final. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1715 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH LEAGUE-DOPING TESTS

BARCELONA, Spain — A political impasse in Spain and the lack of international support from football?s governing bodies have helped produce a marked decrease in anti-doping testing in the Spanish football league. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1700 GMT.

SOC--OBIT-KEIZER

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Ajax winger Piet Keizer, part of the front line that took the Amsterdam team to the summit of world club football in the early 1970s, has died at age 73, the club announced Saturday. SENT: 290 words.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Fiorentina needs a win over visiting Udinese to climb back into the Europa League places. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich warms up for Arsenal in the Champions League with a visit to Ingolstadt. Leipzig hosts Hamburger SV and Borussia Dortmund visits Darmstadt. Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt is under pressure against third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — League leader Monaco needs a home win against Metz to restore its lead of three points over Paris Saint-Germain, which is second on goal difference. Elsewhere, Lyon is looking for a convincing win at Guingamp to appease its unhappy fans. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2130 GMT.

SOC--RANGERS-WARBURTON

GLASGOW, Scotland — Scottish club Rangers says it has accepted the resignation of manager Mark Warburton and two of his backroom staff, despite a representative of the trio making a late bid to alter their request to leave. SENT: 240 words.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — FC Porto has a tough test at fifth-placed Guimaraes as it aims to keep pace with Portuguese leader Benfica. UPCOMING: 130 words by 2400 GMT.

SOC--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP

SYDNEY — While Sydney FC remained unbeaten in the season, Melbourne City and the Brisbane Roar drew 2-2 on Saturday to make up only marginal ground on the league leaders. SENT: 180 words.

RUGBY:

RGU--ITALY-IRELAND

ROME — Ireland and Italy are each seeking to bounce back from opening-round losses in the Six Nations when they meet at the Stadio Olimpico. Italy coach Conor O'Shea played 35 times for Ireland. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1730 GMT, photos.

ICE HOCKEY:

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Mikko Koivu scored the lone goal in the shootout for Minnesota as the Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Friday night to avoid losing consecutive home games for the first time this season. SENT: 200 words, photos.

BIATHLON:

BIA--BIATHLON WORLDS

HOCHFILZEN, Austria — Having won four of this season?s five World Cup races in the discipline, Martin Fourcade of France is a strong favorite to defend his men?s sprint title at the biathlon world championships. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 1500 GMT.

GOLF:

GLF--PEBBLE BEACH

PEBBLE BEACH, California — Jordan Spieth knew the pin position on the ninth hole at Spyglass Hill as much by memory as by sight, which was a good thing considering the fog creeping across the Monterey Peninsula on Friday. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 790 words, photos.

GLF--AUSTRALIA-VIC OPEN

BARWON HEADS, Australia — Melissa Reid of England shot a 6-under 67 Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over American Angel Jin and Australian Su Oh at the Vic Open, the season-opening event on the Ladies European Tour. SENT: 240 words.

TENNIS:

TEN--OPEN SUD DE FRANCE

MONTPELLIER, France — Frenchmen Richard Gasquet and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga remain on course to meet in the Open Sud de France final. Gasquet, the two-time defending champion, faces countryman Benoit Paire in his semifinal, while Tsonga takes on 19-year-old German Alexander Zverev. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL:

FBN--FALCONS-COACHING CHANGES

FLOWERY BRANCH, Georgia — The Atlanta Falcons on Friday continued the dramatic remaking of their coaching staff following their Super Bowl collapse by promoting Marquand Manuel to defensive coordinator. SENT: 270 words, photo.

FBN--RAMS-NEW COACHES

THOUSAND OAKS, California — Although Sean McVay is the youngest head coach in modern NFL history, he'll have plenty of experienced help around the Los Angeles Rams. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 530 words, photos.

BASKETBALL:

BKN--KNICKS-OAKLEY ARRESTED

NEW YORK — Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan banned Charles Oakley from the arena Friday, though said he was open to reconciling with the former Knicks forward. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 900 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— OLY--ROW--2020 OLYMPIC PROGRAM — Rowing votes to drop men's lightweight race from Olympics. SENT: 190 words, photo.

— US--IDITAROD — Low snow prompts Iditarod to move race's start to Fairbanks. By Mark Thiessen. By SENT: 460 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.