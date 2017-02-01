Diaoyutai belong to Taiwan: Presidential Office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a response to a statement by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his news conference with United States President Donald Trump that the Diaoyutai Islands were covered by their mutual security alliance, the Presidential Office emphasized Saturday that the disputed islands belonged to Taiwan.

The uninhabited archipelago is controlled by Japan, but both China and Taiwan claim it as their own.

Abe, who is on an official visit to Washington, issued a joint statement with Trump directly touching on the issue.

“The two leaders affirmed that Article V of the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security covers the Senkaku Islands,” the statement read, using the Japanese name for the Diaoyutai. “They oppose any unilateral action that seeks to undermine Japan’s administration of these islands.”

Taiwan presidential spokesman Alex Huang responded with the confirmation that the Diaoyutai Islands form part of Taiwan’s territory, and that the government’s stance on the issue was consequent and had never changed.

He called on all sides to put all disputes and conflicts aside and to go for joint development of the islands, which are believed to be lying in the middle of rich fishing grounds possibly containing oil and gas reserves.

All sides should use peaceful means to solve differences of opinion in order to maintain regional peace and stability, Huang said.

In the past, groups from Taiwan and Hong Kong tried to land on the Diaoyutai to plant Taiwanese or Chinese flags, but their attempts were thwarted by the Japanese coast guard.