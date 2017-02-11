3 more cricketers questioned by PCB's anti-corruption unit

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Three more cricketers have been questioned by the Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption unit for the Pakistan Super League.

The three are fast bowler Mohammad Irfan (Islamabad United), left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar (Quetta Gladiators) and opening batsman Shazaib Hassan (Karachi Kings).

They will continue to play for their respective franchise in the Twenty20 league in the United Arab Emirates, PSL chairman Najam Sethi said Saturday.

Sethi said efforts will continue "to protect the PSL from the menace of corruption."

On Friday, Islamabad United's batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were provisionally suspended and ordered to return home.