AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

A couple wearing Japanese traditional kimonso pose for a wedding photo by a rapeseed oil field at Hamarikyu Garden in Tokyo, Friday, Fe
A bull faces a crowd during a traditional bull-taming festival called "Jallikattu," in the village of Allanganallur, near Madurai, Tami
A Ukrainian soldier, left, sits next to two elderly women waiting for humanitarian aid in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 20
With a moon rising overhead, Theresa Perkins retrieves some belongings from inside of the destroyed home of her friend, Thelma Packnett
A shadow of an Indian paramilitary soldier is cast on barbed wire at a checkpoint during curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir,
Sub-Saharan migrants wait their turn to leave the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel after arriving at the port of Pozzallo, south of Sicily,
Young migrants from Syria sit in a bus as they arrive at a refugees camp at Kokkinotrimithia outside of the capital Nicosia, in the eas
Palestinian laborers work at a construction site in a new housing project in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem, Tu
Startled roe deer run on an ice floe surrounded by driftwood by the rising icy waters of the River Tisza at Cigand, 271 kilometers nort
Rafael Tapia, from Chile, drops down a wave during a big wave surfing session at the Praia do Norte, or North beach, in Nazare, Portuga
Marcelino Rogelio Estrada performs the role of a priest during the annual celebration known as the Burial of Pachencho, played by Dival
The rear windshield of a vehicle is held together by a transparent film with an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, after being struck by
Birds fly over trains along the Market-Frankford Line in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportati
Manchester United's players celebrate after Juan Mata, center, scored the team's third goal during the English Premier League soccer ma
Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery features a bull-taming festival in India, African migrants arriving in Sicily, and a mock funeral that marks the end of carnival season in Cuba.
This gallery contains photos published, Feb. 4-Feb. 10, 2017.
