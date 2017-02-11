Rowing votes to drop men's lightweight race from Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Rowing's governing body has voted to drop the lightweight men's four class from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic program despite opposition from Asian countries.

The world body, known as FISA, says it wants to introduce the women's four class to promote gender equality.

The FISA option passed in a 94-67 vote, after several Asian countries objected to downgrading the status of lightweight rowing.

If the IOC approves the proposal in July, the 14 rowing events in Tokyo will have seven each for men and women.

FISA says delegates were told its proposal was the "only one that has a realistic chance of being accepted by the IOC Executive Board."

Opponents included China and Switzerland, which won gold in lightweight men's four at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.