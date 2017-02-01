Tainan mayor angry over fake earthquake picture

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A man and a woman were being investigated after Tainan City Mayor William Lai expressed anger over the distribution of a picture claiming that a tall building had collapsed during Saturday morning’s earthquake.

A 5.6-magnitude tremor rocked the Tainan area at 1:12 a.m., but only four people were injured, reports said.

However, a picture surfaced online of a tall building listing heavily, with a text claiming that the tower had collapsed.

No heavy damage was reported in Saturday’s quake though, and the picture turned out to have been taken last year, when an earthquake on February 6 claimed the lives of more than 100 people in Tainan’s Xinhua District.

Lai voiced anger at the fake news, and ordered police to start an enquiry. The investigation focused on two individuals, and during Saturday afternoon, a man in his twenties visited a police station to say he had found the picture on Line and had posted it on Facebook without checking its accuracy, only realizing later that no such collapse had happened. He immediately removed the picture after finding out the truth, reports said.

A female high school student later admitted she had distributed the picture by Line, reportedly as a joke. She had claimed the building had collapsed on Tainan’s Jinhua Road, while in fact the picture showed a bank office tower on Zhongshan Road in Xinhua which had been damaged in last year’s quake but did not collapse.

Both individuals could face prosecution related to the distribution of false information, and threats to public and social order, police said.